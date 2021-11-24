Pivot Topicals Envisions a World Free From Pain
Pivot Topicals is a United States-based company based on a transdermal delivery system that leverages the body’s chemistry to safely and effectively conveys compounds across skin.
Dr. Oda’s philosophy is that the best way to solve biological problems is by leveraging natural processes. He set aside a year of his life to develop a solution to help his parents, putting his 30 years of formulation chemistry experience to work.
Pivot’s patented topical formula is all-natural, micro-targets with immediate results.
Pivot is the combination of advanced formulation chemistry with natural pain-relieving solutions to produce a one-of-a-kind formula that targets and eliminates intense inflammation-based pain.
“There was a moment that I knew that I had to do something. It was seeing my father use a walker – this was jarring – he hadn’t ever needed this kind of assistance before,” says Dr. Michael Oda, Ph.D., founder and creator of Pivot Topicals®. “The basis of Pivot is rooted in my research on cardiovascular disease, which finds its origins in the defective transport of fats. This led me to investigate how our body properly delivers compounds, which inspired me to develop a delivery system that uses our chemistry to deliver compounds safely throughout the body.”
User Experiences:
Inflammation-based pain prevents people from being active and mobile. Ben has benefitted from applying Pivot after suffering from pain in both shoulders for eighteen (18) months. After multiple MRI's and different diagnoses, he discovered his shoulders were inflamed from overuse. Without success, he tried other topical pain relief creams. A friend recommended Pivot and he finally got relief. Ben is now back to golfing, lifting weights, and living the life he loves.
Juli is an LPGA teaching golf professional and Division 1 college golf coach. She has been playing golf for over 25 years and has a passion for physical fitness. All of the years of being active has led to arthritis in her wrist and hand. A friend recommended Pivot, and when she tried it, the pain in her hand and wrist disappeared. Now Juli can get back on the course, pain free.
Pivot’s delivery technology allows the gel to work with the body to rapidly pass through the skin and target inflammation directly. This translates into precise targeting, while using less product for a greater effect!
For more information about how and why Pivot Topicals® is uniquely effective for relieving inflammation-based pain, visit PivotTopicals.com – it’s time to Pivot!
About Pivot Topicals:
Pivot Topicals is a United States-based company based on a transdermal delivery system that leverages the body’s chemistry to safely and effectively conveys compounds across skin. The first offering is a topical pain relief product that targets and eliminates intense inflammation-based pain. Founded by biochemist and drug formulation expert Dr. Michael Oda, Ph.D., Pivot has a mission to allow consumers to pivot towards a pain-free life, where science meets healing. For additional product information, including ingredients, applications and product testimonials, visit PivotTopicals.com and follow Pivot on social media: Facebook: @PivotTopicals, Instagram @pivottopicals and the YouTube Channel: Pivot Topicals.
Dr. Michael Oda, Ph.D.
Pivot Topicals
Dr. Oda: The Story of Pivot Topicals