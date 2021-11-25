New Shahzel Syed Action Movie ‘COMBATIVO’ Trailer Hits Over A Million Views On YouTube
Talented Pakistani actor and filmmaker Shahzel Syed's much anticipated Action Martial Arts Thriller COMBATIVO trailer gets million plus YouTube views
The movie is a great Entertainment package for the International audience as movie viewers will watch impressive and intense Action sequences and realistic martial arts fight scenes in COMBATIVO.”ISLAMABAD, ISLAMABAD CAPITAL TERRITORY, PAKISTAN, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shahzel Syed is an acclaimed actor and filmmaker who has put the Pakistani film industry on the global map and he is set to repeat the feat with the upcoming launch of his internationally acclaimed action movie titled ‘COMBATIVO.’ The claim was recently substantiated after the movie’s new 2021 trailer hit over one million views on YouTube.
— Shahzel Syed, Actor Producer CEO Shah Productions
Combativo Latest 2021 Movie Trailer Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/4tA_gRrXq-0
“It has really been a long and hard struggle making Combativo independently while working against so many odds. The film took more than five years to get completed and in the past some test trailers were also released, However the rest of the filming and the extensive post production work only got completed this year. It is exciting to see the success of the 2021 trailers and I can assure all the fans that they will not have to wait much longer now and will finally be able to watch Combativo soon,” said Shahzel Syed writer, producer, and director of ‘Combativo’.
Combativo is the first-of-its-kind properly made action movie from Pakistan to enjoy such global appeal, as Shahzel Syed reveals plans to premiere the project internationally and in Pakistan soon as cinemas resume worldwide after a long break due to the Covid crisis. Described by movie fans and critics as a “Masterpiece of Action cinema,” Combativo is the first properly choreographed true action movie produced in Pakistan and is deservedly stirring a craze among lovers of action movies worldwide.
The film features an amazing crew, with the music composed by Hollywood music composer, Aaron Latina and produced under the banner of ‘Shah Productions,’ a film production company launched and headed by actor, Shahzel Syed. He also stars as the lead action hero in the movie, playing the role of Ahmad Ali, an Ex Commando who wages a war against a ruthless nexus of crime and terror.
Other A-list names on the project are Shabbir Shah, Bashir Raja, Saleem Shah, Bushra Dost Baloch and Shoukat Shehzad.
The film shows the world the ingenuity of Shahzel Syed as an actor, writer, producer and director. He has attended world-renowned international film festivals like Berlinale and Cannes for the last six years at his own expense, introducing his ambitious movie projects and also representing Pakistan unofficially at these prestigious global events.
Combativo is poised to become a new action movie franchise and the film’s publicity waxes stronger, with plans for an international release, including an English dubbed version in the western countries.
For more information about Combativo and other works from Shahzel Syed, he can be found across social media, including Facebook as well as Instagram and Twitter @ShahzelSyed.
About Shah Productions
Shah Productions is an international film production company founded in 2009 by Shahzel Syed. Headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan, the company primarily engages in production of film and television entertainment content as well as top level production services. The company specializes in making action adventure films and collaboration with filmmakers and creative artists worldwide.
For more information about Shah Productions please visit.
https://www.shahproductions.com
COMBATIVO - Official Trailer (2021) - SHAHZEL SYED - New Full ACTION Pakistani Movie