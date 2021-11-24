Audrey de Boer releases new single "Snow Globe"

"Snow Globe" Single by Audrey de Boer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audrey De Boer, the singer/songwriter from British Columbia, Canada, releases a new Christmas single, "Snow Globe". This song showcases her sweet and unique vocal talent and her love for the Christmas season. This is Audrey's first Christmas-themed song! Scan the QR code at the bottom of this page or click this URL to listen Audrey is known for making lyrical content that holds a lot of feelings and uses her voice as a way to share her experiences, as she continues to make her presence felt through her personal and vulnerable songs. Audrey's wish is that everyone listening is to "Snow Globe" able to create their own memories this holiday!ABOUT "SNOW GLOBE""Snow Globe's lyrics describe the heartwarming season leading to Christmas Day and the magical moments shared with those around you this holiday season. Audrey wrote the song with her holiday favourites in mind that bring us together this time of year. The lyrics reference all things related to classic Christmas traditions that connect so many together during this wonderful time of year.SOCIALS:You can keep up with Audrey De Boer and all her new releases at: www.audreydeboer.com and follow along @audreydeboerofficial on Instagram and Facebook, and @audreydeboer on Twitter, and YouTube. Audrey's music can be found on all music streaming platforms worldwide. Find your prefered streaming service here. ABOUT AUDREY DE BOER:19 year old singer-songwriter, Audrey de Boer from Vancouver, Canada, creates music that tells a story. She works hard to make her music relatable for people going through similar changes in their lives. She delicately tells her stories, while highlighting her artistic talent along the way. Her dynamic voice changes as you listen through her discography. With each new song release you can expect a certain level of power her voice contains. The growth from each song to the next, shows you where her talents lay while she continues to build layers of vocal complexity into each song. Audrey continues to find her style and evolve as an artist with each new single.Audrey's newest Christmas release "Snow Globe" can be found here. Audrey’s career started at 16 and has since released 8 singles: Tell Me You Love Me, Love x War, Nice Guy, Couple More Hours, Sleep, Close, Hope You're Okay, and Snow Globe. All these can be found on all music platforms.info@audreydeboer.comMedia /Booking Contact info:Email: info@audreydeboer.com

