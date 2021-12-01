Carpenter Contractor Trust Names Cyndie Williams as Executive Director

Cyndie Williams

First Woman to Lead Union Carpenter-Contractor Organization

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) recently announced the appointment of Cyndie Williams as its new executive director.

“I am gratified at the opportunity to strengthen the relationships between union carpenters and our signatory contractors and intend to expand opportunities for our highly skilled workforce,” Williams said.

Williams, a longtime member of the carpenters union, has risen through the ranks from apprentice to her most recent positions as representative for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC) and as vice president of the Northwest New Jersey Central Labor Council.

Williams has more than two decades of experience in the construction industry, ranging from interacting with top officials at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners to leading grassroots efforts and positive change at the community organizing level.

“If there is a blueprint for success in the construction industry, it is the ability to forge relationships with developers, elected officials, and industry leaders while fostering a climate of open communications and respect,” said Williams.

The CCT is a labor-management trust formed to bond the relationship between union carpenters and their qualified signatory contractors with the goal of increasing market share within the EASRCC. The EASRCC represents more than 41,000 skilled carpenters who live and work in Delaware, The District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Virginia and West Virginia.

Williams is aware of the challenges the construction industry faces, especially those of recruitment and training. Her background puts Williams in a position to address these issues in the future. She had served previously as representative of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters National Job Corps Training Fund, where she conducted onsite visits, safety inspections, and negotiations with government entities, evaluated and hired instructors and performed community outreach.

“I have been successfully engaged in building relationships with officials in the community, government and organizations to expand job opportunities for those who want to enter the construction industry,” Williams said.

“One of the most important messages that we can convey is that the carpenters union offers an inclusive culture that welcomes everyone to our industry while maintaining the highest standards of training and craftsmanship.”

“I am excited and welcome Cyndie Williams to this new position as executive director of the CCT,” said William Sproule, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for EASRCC. “From the beginning of her career, Cyndie has grasped the challenges our industry faces while constantly assuming a leadership role with a vision and a commitment to enhancing opportunities for union carpenters and signatory contractors.”

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in labor studies and employment relations from Rutgers University and lives in Tinton Falls, N.J.

