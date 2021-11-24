Attorney General Moody Provides Safe Shopping Tips Ahead of Black Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking shoppers to take precautions this holiday season. Black Friday is known as a day of extreme shopping deals; however, thieves and scammers may take advantage of the frenzy by preying on unsuspecting consumers. To help keep Floridians safe from thieves, scammers and other threats during the holiday shopping season, Attorney General Moody is releasing a few consumer protection tips.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Black Friday kicks off the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Any time large amounts of money are exchanging hands, scammers may try to interrupt transactions or trick consumers to make a dishonest dollar. If you decide to join the millions of shoppers looking for great deals this Friday, please take extra precaution and stay informed about the latest scams.”
Attorney General Moody suggests the following safety tips for consumers on Black Friday:
Avoid shopping alone as thieves are less likely to target a group of people. Invite family and friends to join when shopping in public stores
If shopping with children, develop a child separation plan. Choose a designated meeting place and prepare children to be able to talk to mall security or store employees for help
Park vehicles in well-lit areas and do not leave valuable items visible in a car. Cover merchandise or store it securely in a trunk. Always double-check to make sure a parked car is locked
Stay aware of surroundings. Watch for loiterers and alert security of any suspicious activities; an
Secure shopping bags, purses and other personal items when traveling in crowds of people.
Attorney General Moody recently released the 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, containing further tips for safe online shopping and avoiding charity-related scams. The guide also contains a list of recalled items. To access the guide, click here.
Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season brochure is also full of tips consumers should consider to protect financial and personal information during the holiday season. To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season, click here.
