Fall Foliage Report – November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021

The meteorological fall season comes to a close on December 1, and we are beginning to experience consistently cooler temperatures and brisk winds across Maryland. Fall foliage enthusiasts who bundle up and head east will be rewarded with leaves of crimson, amber, and gold adorning the Eastern Shore’s beautiful waterfront landscapes. A few pops of color remain in the central part of our state, and our citizen reporters spotted gorgeous burgundy-red leaves in Frederick and mellower tones of yellow and orange at Seneca Creek State Park. We’d like to thank all of the Marylanders that submitted photos capturing the fall season this year. We were thrilled with the response, and your photos helped us with our foliage forecasting.

“It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” – Sarah Addison Allen

Baltimore and Howard Counties

Patapsco Valley State Park

McKeldin area of Patapsco Valley State Park​

The brilliant early fall colors have faded to muted tones of yellow, orange, and red at the McKeldin area of the park. The Hollofield Overlook, home to the park’s headquarters and one of its two campgrounds, boasts some of the most beautiful views of the Patapsco River. Ranger Alyssa Myers – Patapsco Valley State Park

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland.

Nancy G. – Log Roll Overlook, Green Ridge State Forest, Allegany County

Craig W. – Rockville, Montgomery County Craig W. – Rockville, Montgomery County

Emily W. – Great Seneca Park, Montgomery County Holly G. – Lake Waterford Park, Pasadena, Anne Arundel County

Karl B. – St. Mary’s River State Park, St. Mary’s County Kelsey B. – Severn River, Harold Harbor, Anne Arundel County

Lori C. – Crab Alley Creek, Chester, Queen Anne’s County Lori C. – Safe Harbor Narrows Point Marina, Grasonville, Queen Anne’s County

Lori C. – Safe Harbor Narrows Point Marina, Grasonville, Queen Anne’s County Stephanie T.

Stephanie T.

Fall (and Winter!) Recreation Spotlights When the last leaves have fallen, the winter months promise us colors of a different variety—holiday lights! There are numerous holiday light shows across the state and you can find a list of them on the Visit Maryland website. Our favorite, Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park, offers a scenic, illuminated drive along the shore of the Chesapeake Bay with more than 60 spectacular animated and stationary displays. As we make this seasonal transition, we’d like to remind you that most of our parks remain open year-round! Even during the winter months, there are plenty of opportunities across the state to get outdoors and enjoy our natural resources. Visit the Maryland Park Service website to view trail guides and hours of operation and make a camping reservation. Call ahead to confirm hours and facility availability.