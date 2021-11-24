In advance of Thanksgiving, Governor Janet Mills issued the following video statement today expressing gratitude for the people of Maine and wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving:

“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and I simply wanted to say thank you. Thank you to the people of Maine, whose resiliency, determination, and generosity inspire me every day. We have had no shortage of challenges, but we are a state blessed with people who are smart and hardworking and who value one another,” said Governor Mills. “To all Maine people, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy, and healthy, Thanksgiving holiday.”