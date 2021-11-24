Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,722 in the last 365 days.

Department of Health on Constitutional Amendment A Ruling - Marijuana Legalization Initiative November 23 - Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Booster Doses Now Approved for All U.S. Adults

For Immediate Release: November 24, 2021

Contact: Daniel.Bucheli@state.sd.us

 

 

Department of Health on Constitutional Amendment A Ruling Marijuana Legalization Initiative

 

PIERRE, S.D. –  Following the South Dakota Supreme Court ruling on Amendment A, the South Dakota Department of Health released the following statement:

 

I’m proud the Department of Health is delivering a safe and responsible medical cannabis program, as approved by the voters in IM-26, said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Amendment A does not impact or affect the program, which is on schedule and meeting all statutory timelines approved by the voters. Undoubtedly, our program model will serve as an example to other jurisdictions around the country, while serving the needs of South Dakotans. We are delivering on Governor Noem’s promise to implement ‘the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country.”

 

For more information on the state’s medical cannabis program, including a detailed timeline of events, please visit medcannabis.sd.gov.

###

You just read:

Department of Health on Constitutional Amendment A Ruling - Marijuana Legalization Initiative November 23 - Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Booster Doses Now Approved for All U.S. Adults

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.