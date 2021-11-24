Department of Health on Constitutional Amendment A Ruling - Marijuana Legalization Initiative November 23 - Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Booster Doses Now Approved for All U.S. Adults

For Immediate Release: November 24, 2021

Department of Health on Constitutional Amendment A Ruling Marijuana Legalization Initiative

PIERRE, S.D. – Following the South Dakota Supreme Court ruling on Amendment A, the South Dakota Department of Health released the following statement:

“I’m proud the Department of Health is delivering a safe and responsible medical cannabis program, as approved by the voters in IM-26,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Amendment A does not impact or affect the program, which is on schedule and meeting all statutory timelines approved by the voters. Undoubtedly, our program model will serve as an example to other jurisdictions around the country, while serving the needs of South Dakotans. We are delivering on Governor Noem’s promise to implement ‘the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country.”

For more information on the state’s medical cannabis program, including a detailed timeline of events, please visit medcannabis.sd.gov.

