Governor McKee Nominates Five Judicial Candidates to the Bench

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced five judicial nominations to fill vacancies on the Superior Court, Family Court, District Court, and Workers' Compensation Court. These names have been submitted to the Rhode Island Senate for confirmation.

"It is an honor to appoint these five judges who will play a critical role in Rhode Island's judicial system," said Governor Dan McKee. "I know that with their diverse backgrounds, they will bring valuable experience to our courts and serve the state in a way that is fair and honorable. I thank the Judicial Nominating Commission for conducting a thorough application process and presenting highly-qualified individuals who will do their duty to uphold the law."

Superior Court

Kevin F. McHugh has been nominated to the Rhode Island Superior Court. A graduate of Rhode Island College, the University of Connecticut, and New England School of Law, he has over 30 years of legal experience and presently serves as the Senior Assistant City Solicitor for the City of Providence and Legal Counsel to the Special Legislation and Veterans Affairs Committee for the Rhode Island Senate. He is also a sole practitioner. .A resident of Providence, he fills a seat left vacant by the elevation of Judge Melissa A. Long to the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

Family Court

Jeanine Perella McConaghy has been nominated to the Rhode Island Family Court. She currently serves as the Assistant Attorney General and Deputy Chief of the criminal divisions. Prior to that, she was an Associate at Bouchard & Mallory in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is a board member of Foster Forward in Providence, and adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts School of Law. A graduate of Lawrence University and Suffolk University Law School, she now resides in Barrington. She will be filling a seat left vacant by the retirement of Judge Rossie Lee Harris, Jr.

Shilpa Naik is the first Indian-Asian American to be nominated to the Rhode Island Family Court. Since 2011, she has worked in Family Court as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate, providing legal representation to children in the care of the Department of Children, Youth and Families. Previously, she was partner at Oster & Naik Law Offices in Lincoln and, prior to that, was a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Rhode Island. A graduate of Brandeis University and Western New England College School of Law, she now resides in Lincoln with her husband and daughter. She will be filling a seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Stephen J. Capineri.

District Court

William J. Trezvant has been nominated to the Rhode Island District Court, filling the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Madeline Quirk. He presently serves as Senior Counsel for Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara, and previously held various positions as Special Assistant in the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General, where he worked for 16 years. He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary. He resides in Portsmouth and is active on several boards including the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America Scout Outreach Program and the Thurgood Marshall Law Society.

Workers' Compensation Court

George J. Lazieh has been nominated to the Rhode Island Workers' Compensation Court. He has over three decades of criminal, civil and workers compensation trial experience, including twenty-one years at the Law Office of Steven B. Stein. Appointed by the Chief Judge of the District Court in 2012, he serves as a bail commissioner for the State of Rhode Island. He has also served as Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Rhode Island. He graduated from Roger Williams University and Suffolk University Law School, and currently teaches criminal and constitutional law-related courses at the Community College of Rhode Island. A resident of Cumberland, he is filling a seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Diane Connor.

