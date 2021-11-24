Governor McKee, RIDE Award More Than $336,000 to Eight Districts to Support Students Experiencing Homelessness

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green today announced that the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has awarded more than $336,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth subgrants to eight school districts this year to support students experiencing homelessness. The school districts selected include Central Falls, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.

"It is critical that we support our most vulnerable students in Rhode Island's recovery," said Governor Dan McKee. "These funds are specifically geared to help students and families experiencing homelessness and will make a positive difference in many lives during a time of great need. I look forward to continuing to work with RIDE and local school leaders to help our students most at risk."

"Students experiencing homelessness were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our duty to ensure they are provided the support needed to get ahead," said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "RIDE has prioritized equity in education to accelerate learning knowing that our most vulnerable students were hardest hit by the learning disruption. We are pleased to offer these awards to districts so that they may serve the unique needs of their students and families."

"With proper support and aid, we can help every Rhode Island student succeed," said Education Board Chair Barbara Cottam. "The Elementary Council recognizes the toll the pandemic had on local families and is fully supportive of these important investments in our school communities that will help those in dire need."

The latest round of subgrants is part of year three of a three-year award that each of the selected districts received totaling more than $970,000 in funding. These subgrants are funded by a federal grant administered by the state. Each Local Education Agency (LEA) was required to demonstrate a well-developed project that facilitates the enrollment, attendance, and success in school of students experiencing homelessness. The LEA's projects had to demonstrate that they provided temporary, special, and supplementary services to meet the unique needs of homeless students.

Grants were initially awarded based on factors such as:

The involvement of parents or guardians of students experiencing homelessness in the education of their children;

The extent to which students experiencing homelessness will be integrated within their district's regular education program;

The extent to which services provided under this grant would be coordinated with other services available to students experiencing homelessness and their families;

Coordination with other local and state agencies that serve students experiencing homelessness;

And other measures indicative of a high-quality program, such as the extent to which the district will provide case management or related services to unaccompanied youth.

Renewal funding decisions were based on need and quality of the application. Successful school districts and subgrant amounts are listed below:

Central Falls - $40,782.75

Middletown - $41,901.69

Newport - $42,000.00

North Kingstown - $41,901.69

Providence - $43,878.00

Warwick - $42,000.00

West Warwick - $42,000.00

Woonsocket - $41,680.40

Total: $336,144.53

###