Injured Hiker Rescued from Webster-Jackson Trail

Hart’s Location, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to an injured hiker on the Webster-Jackson Trail in Crawford Notch. At Approximately 10:30 a.m., 911 received a call from an injured hiker who was identified as Natalie Martin from Montpelier, VT. Martin was hiking with a companion and her dog and they had intended on summiting Mt Jackson. Shortly after crossing a brook, Martin slipped and fell, injuring her ankle. Unable to walk, Martin called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers along with members of the US Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded to the call for assistance. The first rescuers arrived at her location at 12:02 p.m. Martin was assessed, stabilized, and placed in a sleeping bag and rescue litter. She was carried down the trail to an awaiting ambulance, arriving at 2:35 p.m.

Conditions were challenging due to the high winds, snow flurries, and the presence of snow and ice on the trail. Hikers are reminded to check weather conditions and be prepared for the unexpected. Additional warm clothing, hats, mittens, insulated boots, and microspikes or traction devices are recommended for this time of the year when hiking at higher elevations.

Conditions were challenging due to the high winds, snow flurries, and the presence of snow and ice on the trail. Hikers are reminded to check weather conditions and be prepared for the unexpected. Additional warm clothing, hats, mittens, insulated boots, and microspikes or traction devices are recommended for this time of the year when hiking at higher elevations.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife.

