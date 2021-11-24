Developing Animal Theology Published

Developing Animal Theology

OXFORD, UK, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book builds upon Andrew Linzey’s Animal Theology (1994) to bring concern for animals in the Christian tradition into dialogue with liberation theology and ecotheology.

Centre Deputy Director, Dr Clair Linzey, in her first solo monograph brings animal theology up to date in a discussion with Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’. Also, through a detailed examination of the work of Leonardo Boff, she discusses the lacuna of thought about animals in the Roman Catholic tradition, especially in his Brazilian context.

Centre Director, Professor Andrew Linzey, commented “I am delighted that my daughter has decided to continue the work of animal theology and has produced such an outstanding text that will encourage new generations of scholars.”

The book has already received glowing reviews:

“With the stellar quality of this book, Clair Linzey further establishes herself as an exceptional scholar in the field of animal theology. She is not simply following in her father’s prestigious footsteps. She is blazing new trails.”

Ryan Patrick McLaughlin, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies and Theology, College of Saint Elizabeth, and Assistant Editor, Biblical Theology Bulletin

“This book is a long overdue, detailed and sophisticated criticism of liberation theology’s partly anthropocentric, partly biocentric disregard for sentient animals, their sufferings and their lives. An impressive addition to the growing field of animal theology.”

Kurt Remele, Director of the Institute for Ethics and Catholic Social Thought, Graz University, Austria

• Dr Clair Linzey is the Frances Power Cobbe Professor of Animal Theology at the Graduate Theological Foundation as well as being Deputy Director of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. Her co-edited volumes include Animal Ethics for Veterinarians (University of Illinois Press, 2017), The Ethical Case Against Animal Experiments (University of Illinois Press, 2018), The Routledge Handbook of Religion and Animal Ethics (Routledge, 2018), The Palgrave Handbook of Practical Animal Ethics (Palgrave Macmillan, 2018), and Ethical Vegetarianism and Veganism (Routledge, 2018). She is also co-editor of the Journal of Animal Ethics and the Palgrave Macmillan Animal Ethics Series.

• The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is an independent centre pioneering ethical perspectives on animals through academic research, teaching, and publication. The Centre comprises more than 100 academic Fellows who aim to help people think differently about animals.