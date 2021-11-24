National Flight Academy STEM-Based Programming Returns in Summer 2022

A group of National Flight Academy students on deployment on the USS Ambition. National Flight Academy students learning how to fly aircraft in a virtual flight simulator on board the USS Ambition. National Flight Academy students receive their graduation diplomas in the Blue Angels Atrium inside the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola.

Registration Opens November 26

The National Flight Academy is a unique experience that sparks students’ interest in STEM and emboldens many kids to pursue future opportunities in aviation.” — Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the National Flight Academy (NFA) is thrilled to announce the return of its immersive, STEM-based programming schedule. Registration for 2022 NFA Summer Deployments opens on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.The NFA's flagship program is a 6-day, 5-night Deployment for rising 7th to 12th-grade students. Attendees live aboard the virtual aircraft carrier, AMBITION, a 102,000-square-foot, four-story structure, complete with accommodations for up to 144 students who are referred to as AMBITION eXperimental Pilots (AXPs). Students experience theme-park style thrills surrounded by advanced technology, flight simulators, and virtual reality. Surrounded by realistic sights, sounds, and smells of an aircraft carrier, the students plan and complete missions using a variety of STEM-based concepts while using critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and effective communication."The National Flight Academy is a unique experience that sparks students' interest in STEM and propels them forward," said retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, president and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. "Our program serves as a vehicle that allows students to interact with military personnel, explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. At the end of the day, this experience emboldens many kids to pursue future opportunities in aviation."Tuition is $1,500 per student. Deployments begin on Sunday at noon and end on Friday at noon with a graduation ceremony in the National Naval Aviation Museum's Blue Angels Atrium.Located on Naval Air Station Pensacola, the National Flight Academy is a program of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation Inc., and is authorized, but not endorsed or funded, by the United States Navy and the United States Government.Summer 2022 Deployment Dates:Deployment 22-01: May 22 – May 27, 2022Deployment 22-02: May 29 – June 3, 2022Deployment 22-05: June 19 – June 24, 2022Deployment 22-09: July 17 – July 22, 2022Deployment 22-11: July 31 – August 5, 2022Deployment 22-12: August 7 – August 12, 2022To register for the National Flight Academy, visit https://www.nationalflightacademy.com/deployments/ About the National Flight AcademyThe National Flight Academy, located in Pensacola, Fla., aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, is designed to address the serious concerns of declining Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) skills and standards in our country. The Academy's mission is to inspire students who subsequently return to their parent schools and seek out the more challenging courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).The NFA is a self-supporting, tuition-based educational program. We welcome support from individuals, corporations and foundations for both our scholarship program and general operating funds. The National Flight Academy, a program of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation Inc., is authorized but not endorsed or funded by the U.S. Navy or U.S. Government.For more information about the National Flight Academy, visit http://www.nationalflightacademy.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

The National Flight Academy's goal is to inspire, motivate, and teach students by tapping into their modern sense of adventure and passion for technology.