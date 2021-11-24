Celebrating 35 Years of Sharing Ag Stories with Students

For 35 years, a free, agricultural education magazine has been sharing the stories of real farmers from across the state and the food, fuel, and fiber they grow with Minnesota students to help them learn more about the world of agriculture.

AgMag started 1986 with sixth-grade audiences in mind, but it has grown over the years, both in its publication and its digital presence, said Keri Sidle, education specialist for Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC), which makes the magazine available to classrooms around the state.

“The past two years have really shown a need for educational resources about agriculture to meet teachers and classrooms where they are, “she said. “AgMag has responded and now for the first time, we have fall and spring editions tailored to every elementary grade level.”

The publication also recently unveiled a new website which makes access to the magazine content easier, said Sue Knott, MAITC education specialist.

“We want teachers to be able to use AgMag in the way that makes the most sense for their classroom, whether in print or digital,” she said. “They also work well together, with complementary content and interactive lessons.”

Each edition includes information about the plants and animals that farmers produce, along with a glossary to help kids learn more about the world of agriculture. The magazine is based on Minnesota academic standards and National Ag Literacy Outcomes.

Last year, more than 41,000 students learned about agriculture through their classroom AgMag subscriptions.

The best part is any educator or agriculture advocate can subscribe to receive AgMag! Sign up online to receive AgMag, or read AgMag online.

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us