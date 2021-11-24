National Family Caregivers Month: New York Brain Injury Lawyers Seek More Support For Families Living With TBI
A traumatic brain injury does not just affect the lives of the individuals who were injured, it impacts their whole family.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark National Family Caregivers Month, the New York brain injury law firm, De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, have called for more support for the thousands of American families living with the lifetime consequences of brain injury.
— Shana De Caro
According to the Brain Injury Association of America, over 5.3 million Americans currently live with a permanent brain injury related disability. And with 2.8 million Americans sustaining a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year, the number of spouses, parents, and loved ones adapting to “new lives” as caregivers continues to grow.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America said, “Many individuals who sustain a TBI will experience permanent physical, behavioral, and emotional changes, requiring ongoing care and support. And each year thousands of American spouses, parents, and loved ones will become primary caregivers for family members living with these symptoms. A traumatic brain injury does not just affect the lives of the individuals who were injured, it impacts their whole family.”
In 2019, the firm released a video short story entitled ‘Living With A Stranger: My Husband's Brain Injury’. The story is written from the perspective of a spouse who becomes the primary caregiver for her husband after he experiences a TBI, and according to De Caro, highlights the challenges spouses and other family members face when adapting to their new roles as caregivers, “In addition to the huge emotional trauma of seeing their loved one injured, many wives and husbands must adapt to their new lives as caregivers for their partners, while also coming to terms with the (often startling) changes in their personality. This can be overwhelming, and our video, ‘Living With A Stranger’, attempts to explain this emotional rollercoaster.”
Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm and three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, said, “We encourage families to seek the help and support that is available to them at this time, and we would also encourage the government to do more to support and assist brain injury survivors and their families in the future.”
Spearheaded by Caregiver Action Network (CAN), National Family Caregivers Month aims to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers across America.
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP is a New York based personal injury and medical malpractice law firm which focuses its practice in representing survivors of traumatic brain injury.
‘Living With A Stranger: My Husband's Brain Injury’ can be viewed on the firm’s website at www.brainlaw.com/livingwithastranger and on their YouTube channel.
