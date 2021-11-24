Commercial Marine Licensing Events to Be Held on December 11, 2021 and January 8, 2022

CONTACT: Renée Zobel: (603) 868-1095 NH Fish & Game Region 3: (603) 868-1095 Tracy Shattuck – DPH: (603) 436-8500 Kathleen Dyment – DMV: (603) 227-4316 November 24, 2021

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG), Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the Pease Development Authority Division of Ports and Harbors (DPH) will host two commercial marine licensing events, one each in December and January. These events provide the commercial fishing industry with one-stop opportunities to obtain annual commercial fishing licenses, mooring and pier use permits, and vessel registrations, all at one convenient location.

Both licensing days will be held at the Dover DMV office, 50 Boston Harbor Road, Dover, NH. The dates are Saturday, December 11, 2021, and Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

As a reminder:

Only check or exact cash will be accepted for the purchase of NHFG commercial fishing licenses and for DPH permits; credit/debit cards will not be accepted.

will be accepted for the purchase of NHFG commercial fishing licenses and for DPH permits; Credit cards (MasterCard, Visa, and American Express) will be accepted by DMV only; DMV will also accept cash or check for vessel registrations.

Commercial licenses with reporting requirements will not be issued if reporting is not up to date.

if reporting is not up to date. If you have received your current boat registration renewal notice, please bring that with you. If you have not, you will need your current boat registration and a valid ID.

The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by 4:00 pm on the Friday before each date, and a cancellation notice will be posted at www.wildnh.com/marine.

Similar days have been held since the 2014 licensing year with great success. We look forward to working with our partner agencies to bring this convenience to our commercial fishing industry again this year.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, N.H. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine.