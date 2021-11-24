AloneLess.com - a new startup that takes away the loneliness among elders in the US

AloneLess logo

A new startup, AloneLess.com, offers a solution to loneliness and social isolation through weekly conversations which relieve feelings of loneliness.

The covid epidemic has increased and brought to awareness another epidemic, the loneliness epidemic. We at AloneLess are adamant to offer a solution to this problem, starting with the elderly.” — Dr. Ron Adany, the founder and CEO of AloneLess

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new startup offers a solution to a burning problem in our post covid world: loneliness and social isolation. The new startup is called "AloneLess.com" and it combines the unexchangeable qualities of human care with a powerful AI system. AloneLess.com provides a platform for weekly conversations which relieve feelings of loneliness.

Social Isolation – the Epidemic of the 21st century

With many researchers calling it the "silent killer", social isolation and loneliness are becoming a bigger problem than we tend to believe. An article published recently by Harvard Health Publishing describes how expenses over health issues caused or intensified by loneliness are on the rise. In this article, it was claimed that the decrease of lifespan due to social isolation and loneliness is equal to that of smoking some 15 cigarettes a day.

Such claims are supported by a vast body of research that shows how loneliness is the cause of body ailments such as heart and vascular diseases, stress-related illnesses, insomnia, increased body weight, type 2 diabetes, mental illnesses and depression, and much more.

This means poor quality of life for many who are feeling socially isolated, and it also means that a large part of the population, up to 45% by the latest estimations, is suffering from bad health brought on simply due to loneliness.

AloneLess offers a friendly solution, combining human care and a powerful AI system. AloneLess is taking the subject of loneliness seriously and has developed a system based on AI tools that enables whoever feels they are not being heard, to develop a lasting relationship with a listener – a person trained to conduct weekly one hour conversations that are non-therapeutic, and offer an extra friendly touch.

Alongside the capabilities of listeners, who are trained to conduct an empathetic conversation with regular clients, AloneLess is using AI which"gets to know" each client and analyses conversations to optimize conversations in order to bring true relief from loneliness.

Dr. Ron Adany, the founder and CEO of AloneLess, says that "the covid epidemic, has increased and brought to awareness another epidemic, the loneliness epidemic. It appears to be prominent in all populations but it is most noticeable among the elderly. We at AloneLess are adamant to offer a solution to this problem, starting with the elderly while hoping to offer our services to many different populations in the future".