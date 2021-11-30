TryHackMe launches Advent of Cyber - set to attract over 30,000 participants
TryHackMe launches the third annual Advent of Cyber - a free gamified cyber security training event.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TryHackMe is a cyber security training platform offering beginner-friendly gamified learning. In December 2021, the company is launching the third Advent of Cyber - a free cyber security training series from the 1st to the 25th.
TryHackMe endeavours to make learning cyber security as fun and accessible as possible. The Advent of Cyber event - AoC - takes this to a new level with a Christmas storyline and $15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Thirty thousand users across the globe participated in the last event, and this year is set to be even more significant following the company’s substantial growth throughout 2021.
What is Advent of Cyber?
Advent of Cyber was created to introduce learners to cyber security. The event is accessed remotely through browsers, so attracts participants from all over the world. Cyber security is a growing, lucrative industry for individuals and companies to explore, yet can be notoriously difficult to break into. This event aims to break these barriers and allow everyone the opportunity to kickstart their cyber journeys.
Every day until Christmas, TryHackMe will release newly created beginner-friendly tasks, following an interactive Christmas story. Each challenge features written and video content and covers topics including web exploitation, network exploitation, OSINT (open-source intelligence,) cloud hacking, and defensive training. All of these topics are vital for kickstarting careers in the field and for companies looking to upskill teams and improve defences.
Who Participates in the Event?
Ben Spring, a co-founder of TryHackMe, has stated: Advent of Cyber is a free opportunity for everyone. No matter the skill level, age, or occupation, this event helps kickstart cyber security learning journeys - and for some, career changes with topics applicable to security roles in the industry. It is a great way to understand how security attacks occur and launch into cyber in a fun, secure way.
Advent of Cyber was formed for anyone looking to learn something new and upskill in a fun, unique environment. A key user group is the student market, looking for training to help boost career prospects and stand out to potential employers. Oftentimes on tight budgets, the event offers students a range of lessons that mirror job responsibilities in the industry, for free.
Individuals looking to evolve or change their career path are another market. With the boom in cyber security, TryHackMe has explored the rise in people looking to switch careers to take advantage of the lucrative industry. Breaking into the space can be difficult with inaccessible and costly courses - that are often unsuitable for beginners. TryHackMe was created to break down these barriers and enable everyone - from all backgrounds - the chance to break into the space. Advent of Cyber is an extension of these foundations.
Professionals with security adjacent careers also benefit from participating in the event. Job roles such as system administrators, IT, and software developers can leverage training to learn more about cyber security to transition to their job scope. The event is also a training tool for businesses. Companies can utilise management dashboards and share daily challenges across their teams - monitoring progress and giving the workforce a premium learning experience.
TryHackMe offers cyber security training across the world - hosting free events and pathways alongside a full-access subscription at $10 a month.
