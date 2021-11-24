Network Automation Market Major Impacting Drivers That Can Win the Industry Globally
Network automation is an essential step for enterprises to implement a networking solution that grows smarter, and constantly adopts and protects the network.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network automation market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organisation size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on solution, the market is again sub-segmented into network automation tools, SD-WAN & network, virtualization, and internet-based networking.
Based on service, the market is sub-divided into managed services and professional services. As per deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In terms of organization size, the market is classified into large size organization and small and medium size organization.
As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, Retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Key Benefits of Network Automation Market Study:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global network automation market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the global network automation market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key players profiled in the report are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. The report discusses the key strategies adopted by these companies in addition to the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints in the market growth, with detailed information about their impacts.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
