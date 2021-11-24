Hosiery Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2021-2028, Business and Future Opportunity

Hosiery Market

Hosiery Market by Product, Size, by Distribution Channel, and by Demography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

The hosiery market growth include globally evolving fashion trends and the increasing popularity of weather adaptive fabric in hosiery products.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hosiery Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Change in lifestyle and rise in personal disposable income is anticipated to expand the growth of hosiery market over the forecast period. Hosiery is observing an increase in their visibility, specifically in supermarkets and discounted stores, which is estimated to impel the growth of the market between 2016 and 2022. In addition, growth in online penetration and availability of wide variety products at a discounted price are further expected to boost the market growth.

The global hosiery market is segmented on the basis of products into body stockings, knee high, socks, tights, toe socks, and others. Based on size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and plus. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into mass merchant, online store, departmental store, pharmacy store, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Hanesbrands Inc., CSP International, LVMH, Jockey International, Gildan Activewear, L brands, Golden Lady SpA, and others.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Hosiery market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Hosiery market.

Hosiery Market Key Segmentation

○ By Products

○ By Size

○ By Demography

○ By Distribution Channel

○ By Geography

Hosiery Market Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

○ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the hosiery market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

○ Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

○ Market player positioning provide a clear understanding of the position of leading companies in the market.

