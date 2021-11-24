Flounder recreational harvest reopens Dec. 1

The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will reopen Dec. 1.

The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational bag limit is five fish per person.

This annual season closure and other management measures were approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission late last year because a stock status update suggested statewide, the flounder fishery has been in a declining trend and it is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. Other south Atlantic and Gulf states have also reported declines in flounder populations and have been making their own regulation changes.

Learn more about flounder regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Recreational Regulations” and “Flounder” or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.