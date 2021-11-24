Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,852 in the last 365 days.

Flounder recreational harvest reopens Dec. 1

The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will reopen Dec. 1.

The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational bag limit is five fish per person.

This annual season closure and other management measures were approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission late last year because a stock status update suggested statewide, the flounder fishery has been in a declining trend and it is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. Other south Atlantic and Gulf states have also reported declines in flounder populations and have been making their own regulation changes.

Learn more about flounder regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Recreational Regulations” and “Flounder” or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

You just read:

Flounder recreational harvest reopens Dec. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.