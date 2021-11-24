OLIVE DIAGNOSTICS ENGAGES PALLADIUM CAPITAL GROUP TO SECURE ADDITIONAL INVESTORS
Olive Diagnostics’ collaboration with Palladium Capital Group adds to Maccabi Foundation, eHV and others as it seeks to close post-seed investment round
At Palladium we seek to present investors with attractive opportunities with the potential for substantial returns, and we certainly believe Olive represents such an opportunity.”JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator of the world’s first hands-free optical urinalysis sensor for the toilet, Olive Diagnostics’ collaboration with Palladium Capital Group, adds multiple investors to its roster of high-quality investors, such as Maccabi Foundation and eHealth Ventures, as it seeks to close post-seed investment round.
— Joel Padowitz, CEO of Palladium Capital Group
Olive Diagnostics, Ltd. (“Olive”) announces further investments secured through its collaboration with Palladium Capital Group. Olive has developed the world’s first optical sensor for passive and seamless urinalysis in real-time, eliminating the need for urine collection and dip-stick urinalysis.
The new funding adds to its existing list of high-profile investors including Maccabi Foundation (the private investment arm of Israel’s premiere healthcare giant Maccabi Healthcare Services), e-Health Ventures, and Venturing Ltd.
US-boutique investment bank Palladium Capital Group provides premier banking services to emerging growth companies and sees Olive Diagnostics playing a major role in the surge of the home diagnostics market, which has exhibited explosive growth in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Olive Diagnostics has introduced a truly innovative solution,” said Joel Padowitz, CEO of Palladium Capital Group. “At Palladium we seek to present investors with attractive opportunities with the potential for substantial returns, and we certainly believe Olive represents such an opportunity,” said Padowitz.
Olive’s flagship product, the Olive KG device, is expected to be introduced into European elder care facilities and women’s health clinics in Q1 of 2022.
Soon thereafter, Olive anticipates rapid adoption throughout aged-care systems and private homes around the world. Olive Diagnostics empowers users by providing easy access to their own health data, enabling people to create and sustain healthier lifestyles.
About Olive Diagnostics
Olive Diagnostics has developed the world’s first 100% passive, non-invasive urinalysis sensor that seamlessly collects and analyzes data in real-time. Its flagship device, the Olive KG, attaches easily to any toilet and analyzes the urine stream, combining advanced spectroscopy and AI to detect a variety of indicators for health and wellbeing that may be present in urine. Olive Diagnostics enables continuous monitoring of urine to better understand and manage health and wellbeing.
