Beenius Android TV Operator Tier OTT Solution, An Innovation Presented to The Croatian Market

Beenius Android TV Operator Tier OTT Solution, An Innovation Presented to The Croatian MarketLJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iskon Internet, a Croatian company that forms part of Deutsche Telekom Group, has again innovated with Beenius, a highly advanced Interactive TV platform provider.
In 2021, the Beenius Android TV Operator Tier OTT solution was presented as innovation and novelty by Iskon Internet to the Croatian market. Iskon Internet wanted to introduce a new service and user interface for TV consumption with new business models based on OTT offerings with this new product. Beenius, recognized as a pioneer in the Android TV segment and a global vendor for Android TV applications with proven references, was the perfect choice for Iskon Internet vision.
Besides Beenius' Android TV knowledge and an outstanding Android TV product, Beenius proved themselves with the highest level of professional expertise. The high-quality product, Beenius' global presence and references, and its experienced team allowed Iskon Internet to start with an IPTV solution and evolve with Android TV as an OTT service on the Croatian market.
"The introduction of the new Beenius Android TV application will increase the satisfaction of all Iskon Internet customers and expand its reach of potential customers. I believe that soon all Iskon Internet's customers will migrate to Beenius Android TV since it is the advanced yet simple way to consume extended but recommended content. Such cooperation also enables Iskon Internet to introduce future services and improvements of Beenius development and innovation.” Stated Mr. Filip Remškar, CEO at Beenius
“The simplest way to identify needs is by listening to your customers and those who have given up on taking services while reviewing available commercial offers. When we overlap those needs with technological innovations and trends, we come to the optimal solution. This is how we detected the increased desire of users who want to connect their TV box wirelessly in any room, who want to choose TV channels they will activate and pay for, choose a TV service regardless of the telecom operator they have at home. The timing was perfect after Google opened its system through the Android TV Operator Tier model and enabled significantly more advanced consumption of TV and other video content. Iskon.Play TV as our new service has been given the opportunity to meet customer needs by combining the latest Google services available.” Stated Mr. Krešimir Madunović, CEO at Iskon Internet
Beenius represented the central system that organizes the complete IPTV/OTT ecosystem, management and operation of IPTV/OTT and Android TV services, including head-end and client site. Implementation of Android TV also required partner integrations with Broadpeak for CDN, CasLABS for DRM, Wetek for STB devices and Think Analytics for recommendation system.
