Irish Start-up Disrupting Europe's Exhibition Sector
Kwayga - Connecting the right buyer with the right supplier at the right time.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the exhibition industry heavily
We set out to solve day to day problems for businesses, creating a platform designed around trust and relationships where businesses can discover, verify, connect and communicate internationally.”CORK CITY, CO. CORK, IRELAND, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European exhibition market size is expected to bounce back to revenues of €16 billion by 2025, even though an Irish start-up is currently providing 24x7 Food & Drinks sector trade fair access at Kwayga.com. The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the exhibition industry heavily with many postponements, cancellations and socially distanced rules but trade needs to continue and creating sustainable business relationships has never been so important.
This fact is echoed by Kwayga CEO, Martin Fitzgerald who has had a successful career in finance based on long-term relationships “We set out to solve day to day problems for businesses, creating a platform designed around trust and person to person relationships where businesses can discover each other, verify, connect and communicate internationally with certain privacy controls built in to ensure approaches and connections are the right ones. What we didn’t expect was the feedback from so many of our members that we are the 24/7 x 365 Trade Show. I guess if we had set out to do that, we would have ended up with something very different; unlike so many others trying to replicate physical Trade Shows online, we come at it from a totally different approach, and thankfully it’s working”.
Kwayga specialises in the European Food & Drinks market which contains over 12 million businesses ranging in size from local farm shops to the publicly listed Nestle, Unilever and Danone. Born during Covid lockdowns and having joined the market in March 2021, Kwayga solves the ongoing stresses faced by B2B buyers and suppliers of finding new well-suited buyers or suppliers in existing or new international markets. This platform business saves time carrying out due diligence on supply-chain partners, connects the right people within the company and then facilitates communications in any language.
Mike McGrath, Co-Founder and COO of Kwayga, is a procurement and supply chain expert, with 15 years of experience in many sourcing and procurement roles. Commenting on findings from the EU Annual Report on European SMEs 2017/ 2018 Survey, Mr. McGrath said “58% of EU SMEs don’t know where to find information on foreign markets, with 55% unaware of foreign trade opportunities. We are democratising trade by putting the right buyer with the right supplier at the right time, with the right tools to simplify trade. With Kwayga, businesses are able to trust, discover, verify, connect and match, communicate in any language, and trade successfully.”
The coming months are looking very positive for the start-up, with Mr. Fitzgerald adding “'We are about to announce our next funding round which will enable us to accelerate our expansion and reach further into international markets. We have big plans for Kwayga and adding even more features for our members to increase their opportunity, cut their costs and make their lives easier”.
Much of Kwayga’s functionality, such as the Deal Centre, Company Profile, Supplier Pipeline Matching, Message Translations and Connections, is free for all registered users; while a premium subscription offers even further functionality.
