Strategy 2.0: IONITY accelerates expansion of its fast-charging network
Porsche and fellow shareholders to invest 700 million euros by 2025
Stuttgart . ONITY already has the largest network of high-performance charging stations in Europe, which is accessible by the majority of electric vehicles. The joint venture is now ramping up its plans for further expansion. By 2025, the number of charging sites is expected to rise from the current 400 to more than 1,000. This will result in about 7,000 charging points – more than four times as many as the current 1,500.
The IONITY network uses the European charging standard, the Combined Charging System (CCS). The 800-volt technology in the charging stations means that the network can be used to charge the
“We are seeing a clear increase in electromobility and the associated high-performance charging infrastructure. At
The IONITY shareholders include BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motors with KIA, Volkswagen Group with Audi and
The IONITY Strategy 2.0: a bigger network offering much greater convenience IOIONITY charging points will be built not only on Europe’s motorways, but also near major cities and along busy main roads. These future locations will be built with six to twelve charging points. Furthermore, existing sites along routes with high charging demand will be upgraded with additional charging points.
As part of the Oasis flagship concept, IONITY aims to significantly increase convenience and service. In order to do so, the company intends to acquire more land to set up charging parks with their own catering services and connected shops.
With
¹⁾ Investment in the joint venture is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.
More information, film and photo material can be found in the
11/24/2021
