Strategy 2.0: IONITY accelerates expansion of its fast-charging network Porsche and fellow shareholders to invest 700 million euros by 2025

Stuttgart . ONITY already has the largest network of high-performance charging stations in Europe, which is accessible by the majority of electric vehicles. The joint venture is now ramping up its plans for further expansion. By 2025, the number of charging sites is expected to rise from the current 400 to more than 1,000. This will result in about 7,000 charging points – more than four times as many as the current 1,500.

The IONITY network uses the European charging standard, the Combined Charging System (CCS). The 800-volt technology in the charging stations means that the network can be used to charge the Porsche Taycan at its full potential of up to 270 kW. By using the Porsche Charging Service, Taycan drivers also benefit from a standardised and significantly discounted price at IONITY fast-charging stations; currently 0.33 euros per kilowatt hour.

“We are seeing a clear increase in electromobility and the associated high-performance charging infrastructure. At Porsche , 50 per cent of the cars delivered worldwide by 2025 are expected to be partially or fully electric - more than 80 per cent by the end of the decade. By investing in the IONITY joint venture, we are sending an important signal to customers that elevates the comfort and convenience of travelling in an electric vehicle even further,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG.

The IONITY shareholders include BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motors with KIA, Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche , and soon the investment company BlackRock¹.

The IONITY Strategy 2.0: a bigger network offering much greater convenience IOIONITY charging points will be built not only on Europe’s motorways, but also near major cities and along busy main roads. These future locations will be built with six to twelve charging points. Furthermore, existing sites along routes with high charging demand will be upgraded with additional charging points.

As part of the Oasis flagship concept, IONITY aims to significantly increase convenience and service. In order to do so, the company intends to acquire more land to set up charging parks with their own catering services and connected shops.

Porsche Charging Service with almost 200,000 charging points Porsche Charging Service gives drivers access to charging points across the globe owned by various providers, including IONITY. Currently, almost 200,000 charging points are connected in Europe, across 20 countries. Among them are around 6,500 charging points with a charging capacity of more than 50 kW DC. Central billing takes place via Porsche . In addition to the network of the IONITY joint venture, Porsche is planning to set up its own fast-charging stations along Europe’s most important transport routes.

With Porsche Destination Charging, customers can charge their electric and plug-in hybrid Porsche models for free at the most popular locations. The programme now provides more than 2,700 AC charging points in over 70 countries, including at selected hotels, restaurants, airports, shopping centres, sports clubs and marinas. Further expansion of the network is in full swing.

¹⁾ Investment in the joint venture is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

