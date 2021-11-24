Global Automotive Steel Market and Automotive Fabric Market Size 2021 By Business Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Industry Statistics, Key Regions, Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Steel Market Analysis and Insights: The global Automotive Steel market size is projected to reach US$ 174270 million by 2026, from US$ 127830 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Global "Automotive Steel Market" Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Automotive Steel industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Automotive Steel market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Automotive Steel market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis.

Market Overview:

Automotive steels can be classified in several different ways. One is a metallurgical designation providing some process information. Common designations include low-strength steels; conventional HSS; and the new AHSS.

Additional higher strength steels for the automotive market include hot-formed, post-forming heat-treated steels, and steels designed for unique applications that include improved edge stretch and stretch bending.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Steel, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Steel Media, enjoying production market share 16% in 2015.

China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 28% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is concentrated. ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, POSCO, Baosteel, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The major players in the market include:

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

Nippon Steel

POSCO

Baosteel

HYUNDAI steel

JFE

Tatasteel

HBIS

United States Steel

Nucor

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Low-strength Steel

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Automotive Steel market?

What was the size of the emerging Automotive Steel market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Automotive Steel market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Automotive Steel market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Automotive Steel market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Automotive Steel market?

What are the Automotive Steel market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Steel Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Automotive Steel Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Steel market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part II

Global Automotive Fabric Market Outlook To 2026:

Automotive Fabrics including the following materials, Polyester & Nylon, Wool, Vinyl, Leather and so on.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fabric Market

The research report studies the Automotive Fabric market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market.

The global Automotive Fabric market size is projected to reach US$ 32350 million by 2026, from US$ 25790 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

The major players in the market include:

Adient PLC

Lear Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Joyson Safety Systems

Suminoe Textile

Seiren

SRF Limited

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.

Tenowo GmbH

ACME Mills Company

Martur Automotive Seating Systems

Glen Raven, Inc.

Haartz Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Polyester & Nylon

Wool

Vinyl

Leather

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Floor Covering

Upholstery

Pre-Assembled Interior Component (PRIC)

Tires

Safety-Belts

Airbags

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Automotive Fabric Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Fabric market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

