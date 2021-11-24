U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market Expected to Generate $20,412 Million by 2027

The U.S. home medical equipment market size was valued at $11,537 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $20,412 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market by Functionality (Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Retailers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric populations, and technological advancements drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market. However, limited expertise for home-based users and complications associated with use of medical equipment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for home medical equipment is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the medical equipment industry has witnessed positive growth. The rise in self-isolation treatments in home has increased the demand for home medical equipment in the U.S. In addition, the devices such as oxygen delivery equipment, continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, blood glucose monitors, and blood pressure monitor witness increased demand.

Increase in technological advancements such as medical beds, stair lifts, and lift chairs for mobility assistance fueled the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The U.S. home medical equipment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Invacare Corporation, Medtronic Plc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

