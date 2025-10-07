Antibacterial Soap Market is Predicted to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

The antibacterial soap market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The North America region was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,287.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 2,261.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7%.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antibacterial soap market generated $3.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Increase in burden of infectious diseases, rise in health-conscious people, and growth in awareness regarding health benefits of using antibacterial soaps drive the growth of the global antibacterial soap market. Moreover, surge in investments in R&D to promote adoption of the herbal and organic ingredients in the antibacterial soaps present new opportunities in the upcoming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16383 COVID-19 scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global antibacterial soap market, owing to rise in demand for antibacterial soap.The trend is likely to continue post pandemic as well.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global antibacterial soap market based on form, application, distribution channel, and region.Based on form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the hand wash segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding 82% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the body wash segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16014 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16383 The key players profiled in this report include 3M, Amway Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITC Ltd., Reckitt-Benckiser Group PLC. , The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc., and Vi-Jon.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-beer-brewing-machine-market-A13146 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/period-care-market-A16272 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disposable-cups-market-A06764

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.