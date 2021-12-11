Life N Colors Launches Luxury Chinoiserie and Tropical Theme Wallpapers
Life N Colors, a leading wallpaper designer in India has launched a new collection of luxury wallpapers with design themes of Chinoiserie and Tropical settings.
We are very thrilled about our new collection of designer wallpapers for Indian market. These are truly colorful designs which will create awe factor for your spaces.”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of wallpaper design, chinoiserie and tropical patterns are very popular for past couple of year. Life N Colors, a leading wallpaper designers in India has newly launched Chinoiserie design based wallpaper that focus equally on luxury and aesthetics. Chinoiserie has design elements that intermingle natural elements of trees, birds, branches and so on and create luxurious designs that impart a touch of excellence and class. Chinoiserie wallpapers also focus on motifs that lend the touch of grandeur by creating a happy confluence of delicate elements like stylish florals for instance. The high points of Life N Colors Chinoiserie wallpapers are the element of finesse and intricacies of design. Every stroke is suitably controlled and carefully projected, creating an impact that spells perfection. Their current clients are highly impressed with the detailing aspect of every object pictured on these wallpapers.
— Apourva
Another new launch from Life N Colors is Tropical designs. While taking a trip to the wilderness may not always be practically feasible, creating interiors with an illusion of the woods, thickets, bushes, foliages and the likes are certainly an amazing wallpaper design theme. Life N Colors tropical jungle theme wallpapers are befitting for this purpose. These jungle theme designs come with a generous dose of luxury coupled with natural elements that anyone can relate to. New tropical theme from Life N Colors has a happy mix of sepia tones, modern styles and contemporary colors; all used to create invigorating jungle habitats.
About Life N Colors: Life N Colors is one of top most brand for luxury and premium wallpaper designs. They are the trendsetters for unique designs and materials in Indian market.
