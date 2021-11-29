MethodHub acquires Houston-based S and R Professionals
MethodHub expands its presence in the evolving energy space with the acquisition of Houston-based S&R ProfessionalsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub Software, the Delaware-based IT Services company today announced that it has acquired Houston-based S and R professionals. S and R professionals is an Enterprise Application services company with proven SAP expertise and works niche clients in the Oil & Gas/Energy vertical.
The acquisition of this focused, well-run company will accelerate MethodHub’s expansion in the enterprise application business will add Energy to its portfolio.
Post-Acquisition, S&R Professionals will operate independently as MethodHub Texas, and leverage Methodhub’ s diverse technology expertise in Cloud and Data to work with its customer base in their digital transformation journeys.
We are extremely excited to join hands with Methodhub” said Rama Gorjala, the Chief Executive Officer of S&R Professionals. “The next phase of our journey will enable us to service our enterprise customers with Cloud, Data, and Automation offerings
“We have plenty to offer to our customers in the Enterprise Application space and look forward to this opportunity. Rama will be part of Methodhub’ s senior leadership and her experience in this vertical will be a tremendous advantage” – said Aho Bilam, the Chief Executive Officer of MethodHub software.
About Method Hub
Methodhub is a global IT services company that delivers software solutions and services for enterprise customers in Financial, HealthCare and Retail domains. Cloud, Data and AI/ML are the core areas of focus with operations in the US, Canada, India, and Thailand. – www.method-hub.com
About S&R Professionals
S&R professionals is a Houston based Enterprise Application services company with rich experience in the Oil & Gas/ Energy vertical and proven expertise in the - http://sr-professionals.com
