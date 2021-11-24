Global Genitourinary Drugs Market Report, Growth Rate, Industry Share 2021, Forecast Till 2026

Genitourinary Drugs Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Genitourinary Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global genitourinary drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Genitourinary drugs are medicines that aid in treating the conditions of the excretory system, reproductive organs, urinary tract, etc. They are also used in the treatment of bladder spasms, erectile dysfunction in men, and suppressing uterine contractions to prevent preterm labor in women. Genitourinary infections can be sexually transmitted or spread via several pathogens, including parasites, bacteria, and viruses. Genitourinary drugs include impotence agents, tocolytic agents, urinary antispasmodics, urinary pH modifiers, uterotonic agents, etc. They are utilized in the event of iatrogenic injuries, congenital abnormalities, cancer, trauma, hydronephrosis, inflammation, etc.

Global Genitourinary Drugs Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of genitourinary diseases is one of the key factors driving the genitourinary drugs market. Apart from this, the increasing usage of these drugs in treating urinary tract infections and chronic kidney failures among pediatric patients is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of medications that assist in treating chronic prostate cancer in patients who have developed resistance to conventional chemotherapeutic and hormone therapy agents is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating number of pipeline drugs in late-stage clinical trials is also stimulating the global market. Additionally, the rising investments by biopharmaceutical companies in research and development (R&D) projects aimed at the study of next-generation therapeutics are anticipated to fuel the genitourinary drugs market over the forecasted period.

Global Genitourinary Drugs Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.), Antares Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genentech Inc. (Roche Holding AG), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Breakup by Indication:

Prostate Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Renal Cancer

Erectile Dysfunction

Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Interstitial Cystitis

Hematuria

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Breakup by Product:

Urological

Hormonal Therapy

Gynecological

Anti-infectives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

