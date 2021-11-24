Demand For Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% Over The Forecast Period
Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics to capture highest sales in the global automatic ceramics market.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive ceramics market is expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing demand for automotive ceramics.
High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.
The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Automotive Ceramics Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Automotive Ceramics market.
The Demand analysis of Automotive Ceramics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Automotive Ceramics Market across the globe.
Key Segments Covered in Market Study
Type
Functional Automotive Ceramics
Structural Automotive Ceramics
Material
Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics
Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics
Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics
Other Material Automotive Ceramics
Application
Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts
Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems
Automotive Ceramics for Electronics
Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications
A comprehensive estimate of the Automotive Ceramics market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Automotive Ceramics during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Companies Profiled
3M Company
CeramTec GmbH
CoorsTek Inc.
Corning Inc.
Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd.
Elan Technology
IBIDEN Co. Ltd.
Kyocera Corporation
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.
NGK Insulators Ltd.
Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories
