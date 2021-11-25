Nikkei Virtual Global Forum “The Future of Space” to Take Place on December 8

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan's largest business media group and the publisher of The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, announced that “The Future of Space” will be held as a Nikkei Virtual Global Forum on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Talks and discussions at the event will highlight different facets of space development, such as lunar travel, new business opportunities and international cooperation. Particular focus will be placed on the crucial role of Japanese-US collaboration.

The forum brings together leading figures involved in space-related issues. Prominent names will include NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Spire Global CEO Peter Platzer, and Arthur William Beckman, who is the director of NASA programs for Boeing Global Sales and Marketing. Other notable participants will be Craig McGilvray, the Asia Managing Director for Space at Lockheed Martin, ispace founder & CEO Takeshi Hakamada and JAXA astronaut Norishige Kanai, among others.

Topics to be discussed in the forum will include “The forefront of space technology,” “Space travel and space life: present, past and future,” “What will planetary exploration bring to us?” and “The future of the earth pioneered by Japan’s space development.”

The forum will be streamed live from Tokyo, and video archives will also be available.

<Outline>
Title: Nikkei Virtual Global Forum “The Future of Space”
Date and Time: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
9:00 - 17:10 (Japan standard time)
Viewable through: Live streaming and video archives
Organized by: Nikkei Inc.
Sponsored by: ITOCHU Corporation
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
With participation from: NASA and JAXA
With the assistance of:
The Embassy of the United States of America in Japan and the following Japanese offices and ministries: Cabinet Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Registration Fee: None

For more information and to register for “The Future of Space”:
https://www.global-nikkei.com/nvgf-space/en/

For inquiries, please contact:
Nikkei Virtual Global Forum “The Future of Space” Secretariat
nvgf-space@nex.nikkei.co.jp

Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
