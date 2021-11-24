Support NY Farmers by Shopping With Taste NY This Holiday Season

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today encouraged holiday shoppers looking for that perfect last-minute gift to visit a Taste NY Market and buy local this holiday season in support of New York’s farmers. New York’s regional Welcome Centers’ Taste NY Markets and Taste NY stores around the state offer specialty gift items as well as pre-made and customized gift baskets for everyone on the holiday shopping list. Many stores are also offering a variety of safe shopping options, including curbside pickup. Find a nearby Taste NY store here. ShopTasteNY.com additionally offers an opportunity to ship New York’s finest products right to your door.

Commissioner Ball said, “Products grown and produced right here in New York State make the best gifts to share with family and friends and are easily accessible during this challenging time for the global supply chain. I encourage everyone to visit a Taste NY Market to choose from a selection of beautifully made baskets filled with New York food, beverages, and other specialty products that are sure to bring joy to all, or shop online at ShopTasteNY.com. When you choose Taste NY for your holiday shopping, you are supporting local farmers and small businesses and giving unique, beautiful gifts to your loved ones.”

For the holiday season, Taste NY Markets across New York are curating a variety of unique themed gift baskets filled with local goods. Some examples made by the Finger Lakes Welcome Center include:

Breakfast Lover’s Gift Set Maple syrup from Sage Family Maple Bourbon cream from Black Button Distilling Coffee from Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters Pancake or waffle mix from New Hope Mills Jam from Hip Artisan

I Miss Summer Gift Set Bloody Mary mix from Nelson Farms Clipper Sauce from Brother’s Still & Grill Slushie flavor from Hazlitt 1852 Winery Wine from Hazlitt 1852 & Montezuma Winery

Self Care Gift Set Nail file from I Love New York Lotion from Soap & Garden Scent from Avital’s Apiaries Candle from Finger Lakes Soap Company Soap from Avital’s & Finger Lakes Soap Company

For the Dog Gift Set Paw wax from Delightfully Delicious Dog treats from Delightfully Delicious

Thanksgiving Gift Set Cheese from Muranda Cheese Summer sausage from Hoffmann Corn bread mix from Poor Richard’s Honey from Kutik’s



For a sneak peek at these options and other available gifts from Taste NY Markets, visit agriculture.ny.gov/business/taste-ny-holiday-baskets.

Taste NY Markets are also a great place to purchase a wide range of foods and beverages, from charcuterie meats and cheeses to wine and cider, that can be used to create fresh, delicious holiday meals. In addition, Taste NY gift stores and product displays can be found in travel and tourism hubs across the State, such as service areas along the New York State Thruway, airports, and train stations. For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website.

In addition, ShopTasteNY.com allows consumers to shop for New York agricultural products and gifts from the comfort of their own homes. ShopTasteNY.com has holiday gift sets available for purchase in addition to their regular selection of products that highlight the quality and diversity of New York’s agricultural regions. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers should place orders by December 17 to ensure the best chance of arrival by December 24.

Jennifer Kim, Market Manager, Finger Lakes Welcome Center, said, “The Finger Lakes Welcome Center is proud to be part of the Taste NY team. The Finger Lakes Region has an abundant bounty of products such as craft beverages, health and beauty products, salad dressings, pasta sauces, maple and honey products, and jams. Currently, our Taste NY market carries over 400 products with roughly 75% sourced from the Finger Lakes Region, making us a great place to shop and support local. Shop us year-round, as the Finger Lakes Welcome Center’s Taste NY market offers monthly featured items, a coffee loyalty program, and a craft beverage club, all with stunning views of Seneca Lake.”

Vanessa Petrossian, Director, CCE Sullivan County and Taste NY Market Manager at the Hudson Valley/Catskills Welcome Center, said, “New York State small business owners and farmers put their heart and soul into every food, beverage, and gift they produce. They’re fueled by passion, evident through the unparalleled quality and enjoyment of each local product customers receive. ShopTasteNY.com offers over 200 unique items, including an array of beautifully packaged gift boxes. This holiday season give to your loved ones, while also giving your support to local farmers and producers. All orders over $50 receive free shipping nationwide. Follow Shop Taste NY on Facebook and Instagram for frequent, limited time deals.”

Sarah Roberts, Market Manager, Capital Region Welcome Center, said, “Our Taste NY Markets have a wonderful range of locally crafted gifts and treats that are perfect for gift-giving and holiday parties. All of our products are sourced from New York growers and producers, and the majority from within 50 miles of our store. Our customers can feel great knowing that every purchase is directly supporting a local business this holiday season. Come stop by and let our knowledgeable staff help you find the perfect gift!”

About Taste NY

The Taste NY initiative has seen steady growth and recognition since it was created in 2013. The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues throughout the State and at large public events, such as the Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park. It has also helped the farms and companies participating in the program to reach more customers, increase online sales, and, in many cases, expand the processing capacity of their business. Taste NY’s food and beverage businesses also support the state’s farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website. Connect with Taste NY through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.