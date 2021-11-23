COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Recall issued for potential glass in the product
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential presence of glass
- Company Name:
- Fischer and Wieser Specialty Foods
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Committed to the quality of its products, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods is recalling 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup due to the possible presence of glass in the product.
The recall was initiated after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. No injuries have been reported to date. All products related to this recall have been removed from H-E-B store shelves.
The voluntary recall impacts product with sell by/ used by dates: Lot: 22871 Best By: 10/14/22, which can be found printed on the jar below the lid. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:
|Product
|UPC
|Package Size
|H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
|4122070619
|31.4 oz.
Customers who purchased the product can return it to any H-E-B store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods at 830-997-7194 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST. Customers with any questions or concerns also may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- H-E-B Customer Service
- 1-855-432-4438