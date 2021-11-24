MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during December

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 23, 2021

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout December. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

"I am grateful to MDHHS for their ongoing efforts to ensure every family in Michigan is safe and healthy this holiday season," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Mobile pantries have been offering nutritious food to Flint residents for five years, and I am proud that they are continuing their efforts this year. We all deserve to have a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season surrounded by loved ones, and I am proud that we are taking action to make that happen."

December's mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including oranges, potatoes, onions, apples, ground turkey and cheddar cheese. December dates for distributions are:

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m.

End Times, 4002 S. Dort Hwy. Monday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information about additional food distributions will be announced as they are scheduled. To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.

