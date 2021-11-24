Amplify Surgical®, Inc. Announces FIRST dualPortal™ Endoscopic Spine Procedure
dualPortal: a novel two-portal endoscopic approach to the spine allowing for a wider array of lumbar spine procedures than the conventional one-portal technique
dualPortal endoscopy has completely changed my practice. The visualization is much improved as compared to the microscope... The technique is truly enabling and opens up so many possibilities.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplify Surgical, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative minimally invasive surgery for the lumbar spine, is pleased to announce that Dr. Don Young Park performed the FIRST dualPortal Endoscopic Spine procedure at UCLA Health supported with Amplify Surgical’s enabling technologies. This is a significant milestone for the company and for the advancement of endoscopic spine surgery.
— Dr. Don Young Park
Dr. Park described the event the best by stating, “dualPortal endoscopy has completely changed my practice. The visualization is much improved as compared to the microscope. There is really no limitation to what I can do with the dualPortal technique! The technique is truly enabling and opens up so many possibilities.” We celebrate this significant achievement with Dr. Park and the greater dualPortal spine surgical community.
Andy Choi, Amplify Surgical CEO, commented, “It is encouraging to witness a vision that was once just a thought become REAL life. The dualPortal endoscopic approach to the spine will allow many surgeons to bring the best in class minimally invasive solution to more patients. It is also the most suitable procedural solution for endoscopic fusion using dualX expandable interbody implants. This marks our first step in the journey to a dualPortal-dualX endoscopic fusion and can’t be more thrilled with the prospects.”
The dualPortal solution is a novel two-portal endoscopic approach to the spine that allows surgeons to easily learn and perform wider array of lumbar spine procedures than the conventional one-portal technique. It also provides flexibility to perform endoscopic lumbar fusions with conventional expandable cages such as dualX. The dualX technology is comprised of a family of titanium expandable interbody devices designed to expand in both width and height, implanted in lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) spinal procedures. The dualX portfolio contains varying footprints, heights and degrees of lordosis with post-expansion bone grafting to provide a customized anatomical fit for a clinically successful fusion environment.
About Amplify Surgical, Inc.
Amplify Surgical is a privately held spinal device company located in Irvine, CA. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive technologies for spine surgery. Amplify Surgical is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX, a life science innovation incubator.
