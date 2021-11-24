Diplomacy and Human Rights Summit 2021 Inspires the International Community to Come Back Stronger Post-Pandemic
The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights hosts their Second Annual Summit with distinguished speakers all working to create a more empowered society.
Protecting religious freedom has never been more challenging, at the same time, it has never been more important”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Annual Diplomacy and Human Rights Summit was broadcast live from USIDHR Headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. late last week on November 18th and 19th. The event, organized by the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, featured a total of five panels across the two days, along with three breakout sessions held in the evenings. The panels were joined by high-level officials, diplomats, ambassadors, academics, and grassroots advocates, all engaging in meaningful conversations on the topics of human rights and diplomacy.
— Hon. Nadine Maenza, Chair USCIRF
The first day consisted of three panels hosted by the Founder of USIDHR Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu, President Manuel Oancia, and Senior Research Associate Olivia Flavell. The topics covered included Human Rights Education, Religious Freedom, and Women’s Rights; with a breakout session on Children's Education and an exclusive session entirely in Spanish for USIDHR’s Hispanic audience. Amongst the distinguished guests were the Honorable Nadine Maenza, Chair, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), who participated in the Religious Freedom Panel; whom, expressed the vitality of religious freedom to create an increasingly peaceful society:
‘Protecting the religious freedom right has never been more challenging. But at the same time, it has never been more important’ said Nadine Maenza, Chair, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).
The second day of the Summit broached the topics of Cultural and Economic Diplomacy, with panels being led by Founder Isabelle Vladoiu and President Manuel Oancia. Special guests included H.E. Radovan Javorcik, Ambassador of Slovak Republic to the USA, H.E. Dr. Fernando Llorca Castro, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the USA, and H.E. Bergdís Ellertsdóttir, Ambassador of Iceland to the USA, along with many other diplomatic representatives from the Embassies of Georgia, Greece, Portugal, Lebanon, Montenegro, and New Zealand. Discussions were extremely remarkable, with panelists sharing their knowledge on how the international community can build resilience to come back stronger after the challenges presented by the global pandemic.
The Diplomacy and Human Rights Summit 2021 was a huge achievement reaching tens of thousands of people watching from home around the world, all of who expressed their gratitude and admiration for the institution's Founder, Isabelle Vladoiu, President, Manuel Oancia, and the entire team for orchestrating such a successful event. The summit championed the importance of education, respect, and compassion for re-building strong global alliances post-pandemic to ensure we can work towards creating a fairer, safer, and more equal future.
ABOUT USIDHR:
USIDHR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in Washington, DC with the mission to advance research and education and provide solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance global understanding of diplomacy and human rights. Trusted by thousands of individuals around the world, USIDHR’s programs and training in human rights and diplomacy have been designed to provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue a career in these fields. Through its humanitarian program, Edu for Every Child, USIDHR provides underprivileged children from around the world with educational resources to go to school. Learn more about USIDHR at: https://usidhr.org
