Attorney General Josh Stein Honors North Carolinians with 2021 Dogwood Awards

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards to 36 North Carolinians. Attorney General Stein gives these awards annually to recognize North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

“As many North Carolinians faced challenges in the past year, other North Carolinians have used their time and energy to improve their neighbors’ lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It’s an honor for me to recognize this year’s Dogwood Award recipients – people whose contributions make us a stronger, safer state. I am so grateful for their efforts.”

This year’s recipients have been working to help end the pandemic, further criminal justice reform, protect people, secure justice for victims and survivors of crimes, protect North Carolina’s natural resources, protect election integrity, fight the opioid crisis, educate our students, and expand access to broadband.

The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

