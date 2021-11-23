Attorney General Josh Stein Honors North Carolinians with 2021 Dogwood Awards
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.
(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards to 36 North Carolinians. Attorney General Stein gives these awards annually to recognize North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.
“As many North Carolinians faced challenges in the past year, other North Carolinians have used their time and energy to improve their neighbors’ lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It’s an honor for me to recognize this year’s Dogwood Award recipients – people whose contributions make us a stronger, safer state. I am so grateful for their efforts.”
This year’s recipients have been working to help end the pandemic, further criminal justice reform, protect people, secure justice for victims and survivors of crimes, protect North Carolina’s natural resources, protect election integrity, fight the opioid crisis, educate our students, and expand access to broadband.
The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:
- Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary
- Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell
- Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon
- Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville
- President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington
- Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville
- Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte
- Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh
- Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville
- Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville
- Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro
- Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville
- Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro
- Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro
- Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
- District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton
- Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier
- Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington
- Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington
- Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham
- Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex
- Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County
- Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe
- Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton
- Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem
- Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs
- Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia
- Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville
- Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem
- Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
- Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck
- Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville
- Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro
