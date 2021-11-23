Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Western North Carolina Residents with Dogwood Awards
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060
Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.
(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four western North Carolina leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.
The western North Carolina recipients are:
Sheriff Quentin Miller
“The older, untested sexual assault kits sitting on local law enforcement shelves are a threat to our public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Sheriff Miller recognized that threat and made it a priority to process those kits for testing. His leadership and his office’s work on this issue puts us one step closer to getting justice for survivors and getting violent criminals off our street.”
Sheriff Quentin Miller leads the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Rep. Jake Johnson
“The people of western North Carolina know all too well the headache of not having a reliable internet connection and how it negatively impacts their daily lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Rep. Jake Johnson for fighting for funding for broadband access in our state budget. His efforts will improve the quality of life for people across our state.”
Rep. Jake Johnson represents District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Octavia Hamilton
“Ms. Hamilton is an example of what the best of our teachers can be – dedicated to and invested in helping our children realize their potential,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She makes sure every child she works with knows that they are loved, cared for, and have every opportunity for future success. I’m proud to recognize her contribution to educating future generations.”
Octavia Hamilton is an exceptional children’s teacher at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville.
Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy
“The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is working to protect our environment and drinking water in western North Carolina by conserving land,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to the organization for taking steps to protect our natural resources for decades to come, so we can all lead happy, healthy lives.”
Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is an environmental nonprofit organization based in Asheville and serving the mountain areas of North Carolina and Tennessee.
The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:
- Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary
- Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell
- Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon
- Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville
- President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington
- Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville
- Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte
- Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh
- Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville
- Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville
- Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro
- Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville
- Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro
- Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro
- Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
- District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton
- Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier
- Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington
- Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington
- Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham
- Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex
- Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County
- Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe
- Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton
- Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem
- Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs
- Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia
- Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville
- Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem
- Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
- Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck
- Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville
- Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro
###