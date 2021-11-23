Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Western North Carolina Residents with Dogwood Awards

Submit Release
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four western North Carolina leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

The western North Carolina recipients are:

Sheriff Quentin Miller

“The older, untested sexual assault kits sitting on local law enforcement shelves are a threat to our public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Sheriff Miller recognized that threat and made it a priority to process those kits for testing. His leadership and his office’s work on this issue puts us one step closer to getting justice for survivors and getting violent criminals off our street.”

Sheriff Quentin Miller leads the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Rep. Jake Johnson

“The people of western North Carolina know all too well the headache of not having a reliable internet connection and how it negatively impacts their daily lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Rep. Jake Johnson for fighting for funding for broadband access in our state budget. His efforts will improve the quality of life for people across our state.”

Rep. Jake Johnson represents District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Octavia Hamilton

“Ms. Hamilton is an example of what the best of our teachers can be – dedicated to and invested in helping our children realize their potential,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She makes sure every child she works with knows that they are loved, cared for, and have every opportunity for future success. I’m proud to recognize her contribution to educating future generations.”

Octavia Hamilton is an exceptional children’s teacher at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville.

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy

“The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is working to protect our environment and drinking water in western North Carolina by conserving land,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to the organization for taking steps to protect our natural resources for decades to come, so we can all lead happy, healthy lives.”

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is an environmental nonprofit organization based in Asheville and serving the mountain areas of North Carolina and Tennessee.

The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:

  1. Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary
  2. Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
  3. Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
  4. Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell
  5. Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon
  6. Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
  7. Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville
  8. President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington
  9. Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville
  10. Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte
  11. Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh
  12. Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville
  13. Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville
  14. Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro
  15. Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville
  16. Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro
  17. Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro
  18. Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
  19. District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton
  20. Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier
  21. Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington
  22. Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington
  23. Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham
  24. Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex
  25. Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County
  26. Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe
  27. Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton
  28. Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem
  29. Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs
  30. Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia
  31. Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville
  32. Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem
  33. Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
  34. Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck
  35. Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville
  36. Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

 

###

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

