Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Western North Carolina Residents with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four western North Carolina leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

The western North Carolina recipients are:

Sheriff Quentin Miller

“The older, untested sexual assault kits sitting on local law enforcement shelves are a threat to our public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Sheriff Miller recognized that threat and made it a priority to process those kits for testing. His leadership and his office’s work on this issue puts us one step closer to getting justice for survivors and getting violent criminals off our street.”

Sheriff Quentin Miller leads the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Rep. Jake Johnson

“The people of western North Carolina know all too well the headache of not having a reliable internet connection and how it negatively impacts their daily lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Rep. Jake Johnson for fighting for funding for broadband access in our state budget. His efforts will improve the quality of life for people across our state.”

Rep. Jake Johnson represents District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Octavia Hamilton

“Ms. Hamilton is an example of what the best of our teachers can be – dedicated to and invested in helping our children realize their potential,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She makes sure every child she works with knows that they are loved, cared for, and have every opportunity for future success. I’m proud to recognize her contribution to educating future generations.”

Octavia Hamilton is an exceptional children’s teacher at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville.

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy

“The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is working to protect our environment and drinking water in western North Carolina by conserving land,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to the organization for taking steps to protect our natural resources for decades to come, so we can all lead happy, healthy lives.”

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is an environmental nonprofit organization based in Asheville and serving the mountain areas of North Carolina and Tennessee.

The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

###