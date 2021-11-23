Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Southeastern North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four southeastern North Carolina leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington

“It’s been an honor to serve on the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice with Deborah,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’ve seen firsthand how dedicated she is to building a more equal North Carolina and ensuring that our criminal justice system both keeps people safe and treats everyone fairly. We’re all better off for having her champion equality and justice as president of the North Carolina NAACP.”

Deborah Dicks Maxwell is president of the North Carolina NAACP and a member of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch

“North Carolina has long been at the forefront of discussing the harms of PFAS, or forever chemicals, to our drinking water and people’s health,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That’s in part because of Kemp and Cape Fear River Watch, which have been vocal in calling for attention to the growing dangers of PFAS contamination and the immediate need for the companies that made this mess to clean them up. Kemp’s advocacy is helping us make sure all North Carolinians have clean drinking water.”

Kemp Burdette is the Cape Fear Riverkeeper in Wilmington.

Margaret D. Bordeaux

“Margaret has built a career on helping make sure that people with addiction get the treatment they need to recover,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Her work helps open up pathways to treatment and recovery for people across our state, and it helps our state find the best solutions for each community. I’m grateful for her dedication to fighting the opioid crisis and getting treatment to those who need it.”

Margaret Bordeaux is the Justice-Involved Overdose Prevention specialist with the North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch and is based in Wilmington.

Sara LaVere

“Elections are the heart of our democracy, and the workers who carry them out are heroes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen the spread of baseless, misinformed claims about last year’s elections. Sara represents the integrity of our election workers. She made sure her mother’s mail-in ballot was discounted after she sadly passed away. Sara did the right thing, and her actions – and the actions of other election administrators and millions of voters across North Carolina – ensured a secure, legitimate election.”

Sara LeVere is director of elections in Brunswick County.

The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

###