Auditor McGuiness Named Pharmacist of the Year

NEWARK- State Auditor Kathy McGuiness was honored as “Delaware’s Pharmacist of the Year” by the Delaware Pharmacist Society (DPS) at their annual conference in Newark. Founded in 1886 as a non-profit, professional association for pharmacists in the State of Delaware, DPS advocates on behalf of its members and promotes public health through the practice of pharmacy.

“It is an honor to be presented with the Pharmacist of the Year Award,” said McGuiness. “This past year has truly highlighted the role pharmacists play as a resource to a community’s health and I am proud to work alongside so many talented, caring individuals.”

McGuiness, a licensed immunizing pharmacist and the highest state-elected pharmacist in the country, has released three special reports so far on the impact that PBMs are having in Delaware. These reports – titled “Lack of Transparency & Accountability in Drug Pricing Could be Costing Taxpayers Millions”, “Millions in Pharmaceutical Savings are Achievable Within Delaware’s Correctional Facilities Without Compromising Service”, and “Predatory Practices: Survey Says Middlemen Destroying Delaware’s Independent Pharmacies” – have garnered national attention and helped to shine a light on how PBMs have overcharged Delaware taxpayers by millions of dollars.

“As a pharmacist, I have seen firsthand the impact high drug prices have on families,” McGuiness said. “People are regularly forced to choose between putting food on the table and affording their life-saving medications.”

McGuiness, a 1997 Bowl of Hygeia recipient, was honored in October among other award recipients, including: Tom Kolowski (Harry C. Zeisig Award), Megan Wiley (Bowl of Hygeia Award), Wendy Bailey (Friend of Pharmacy Award), Brandy Willey (Young Pharmacist Award), Chai Gadde (Excellence in Innovation Award) and Rachel Philipp (Pharmacy Technician of the Year).

“Pharmacists have the unique ability of being analytical and having a scientific mind while also being compassionate and having empathy,” McGuiness said. “If the last year and a half has proven anything, it is that even when many do not trust their governments, they trust their pharmacists. We are the first line of defense.”

For more information about the Delaware State Auditor’s Office, visit: https://auditor.delaware.gov/.

For more information about the Delaware Pharmacists Society, visit: http://www.dpsrx.org/~dpsrxorg/

