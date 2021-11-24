ON2IT Achieves Palo Alto Networks Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Specialization

Combines Palo Alto Networks’ leading Cortex XDR solution with ON2IT managed services — empowering customers’ security operations

The launch of XMDR is an important new milestone, allowing us to provide a next level of ransomware protection and incident response with our Zero Trust as a Service SOC” — Marcel van Eemeren, CEO

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ON2IT, the global Zero Trust as a Service MSSP, today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks Cortex® XMDR Specialization partner. ON2IT joins a select group of channel partners who have earned this distinction through operational capabilities and fulfillment of business requirements and completion of technical, sales enablement and specialization examinations. The Cortex XMDR Specialization will enable ON2IT to combine the power of best-in-class Cortex XDR™ detection and response solution with their managed services offerings — helping customers worldwide streamline security operations center (SOC) operations and quickly mitigate cyberthreats.

“We are thrilled to continue our MDR journey with Palo Alto Networks. It started with Traps and later evolved into the ON2IT Zero Trust SOC app for Cortex”, said Marcel van Eemeren, CEO at ON2IT. “The launch of XMDR is an important new milestone, allowing us to provide a next level of ransomware protection and incident response with our Zero Trust SOC. This achievement confirms our commitment to delivering Zero Trust as a Service, leveraging superior detection and response technology.

“Organizations need effective detection and response across the network, endpoint, and cloud but managing today’s threats effectively is a massive undertaking,” said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. “ON2IT’s commitment to attain the Cortex XMDR Specialization will give their managed security services customers peace of mind that the services they are choosing will mitigate security gaps and relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations for customers with 24/7 coverage.”

ON2IT is a Palo Alto Networks ASC Elite, ATP, CPSP, MSSP, CSSP, Diamond Partner, winner of the Traps Global Award (2017) and Global Managed Services Partner of the year (2019). ON2IT is Cortex XDR & XSOAR Specialized, Prisma Cloud Specialized and SASE Specialized. The innovative XMDR technology of Cortex XDR is a key component in ON2IT’s managed Zero Trust as a Service, a full-service managed 24/7 SOC offering with a focus on prevention and continuous compliance.

To achieve Specialization status, Palo Alto Networks partner organizations must have Cortex XDR-certified SOC analysts/threat hunters on staff and available 24/7. Partners seeking this XMDR Specialization distinction must also complete both technical and sales enablement and specialization examinations. Cortex XMDR Specialization partners combine experienced analysts, mature operational processes and proven customer support with Palo Alto Networks market-leading security products, enabling them to provide customers comprehensive visibility, detection and response across network, endpoint and cloud assets, combined with best-in-class threat prevention and in-depth security expertise.

ON2IT is a global pure-play managed cybersecurity service provider. We combine our innovative Zero Trust AUXO ™ platform and with a team of security analysts responding in real time to unknown threats and disrupting security events. Combining machine learning, advanced threat detection, threat intel and enriched clients’ security events data, we help our clients build and implement improved managed security polices and measures. We believe detection and incident response are ineffective without a 24/7 focus on prevention and compliance, built on a Zero Trust strategy foundation.



