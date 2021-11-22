When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 22, 2021 FDA Publish Date: November 23, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Soup Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared fish allergen (bonito, sardine, tuna) Company Name: JFC International, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Shrimp Powdered Soup Stock

Company Announcement

JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling a Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto soup stock because it was found to contain undeclared fish (Bonito, Sardine, Tuna). Individuals who have allergies to fish (Bonito, Sardine, Tuna) run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. No incidents have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The products were distributed to retail stores in the state of Hawaii.

JFC International Inc. is recalling the following product:

Product Size Barcode Lot Code Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto 1.75 OZ 0 11152 83660 7 All Lots

The Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto comes in a carton box marked with an exterior blue border and yellow circle imprinted with shrimp artwork.

The recall was initiated after JFC was notified of an undeclared allergen by the manufacturer. JFC immediately responded to this issue and has already taken action to cease sales and distribution of the affected product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact JFC International Inc. at 800-633-1004, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM PST, or by e-mail at consserv@jfc.com.