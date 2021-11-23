BoWB presents Art Pluriverse: A Community Science Series for Intangible & Natural Heritage in the Balkans - 2nd Edition
Iatrosophia: On folk medicine and phytogeographyIOANNINA, GREECE, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biennale of Western Balkans (BoWB) as part of its year-round programme presents “Art Pluriverse II”, a series of community-based annual editions combining intangible cultural heritage with art and open knowledge.
BoWB is announcing its upcoming Community Science Series for 2021-22, dedicated to the theme of folk medicine and phytogeography. After a successfully-completed 1st digital edition in 2020, the Biennale is presenting a community-based digital programme with a series of open calls for artists, researchers, and communities, which will be running until December 13th, 2021. The shortlisted participants will be announced in mid-January 2022 and will begin to work under two tracks: the Artist-Community Synergies, and the FAIR & CARE Community Archives course.
The 2nd edition of Art Pluriverse will be focusing on uplifting local knowledge linked to therapeutic traditions and intangible heritage practices, promoting their documentation, open access, and appreciation through art-based research and community archiving. The project aims to empower communities of practice who safeguard intangible & natural heritage with a focus on the Balkan region, together with artists and researchers, inspiring the creation of open knowledge through collaborative research and learning.
Art Pluriverse envisions a boundary-spanning approach to “pluriversality” through art and culture, bringing together concepts as intangible heritage, local history, contemporary art and cultural ecology.
Art Pluriverse II is led by scientific coordinator Dr. Christos Dermentzopoulos, and curators Mariana Ziku, Elli Leventaki, and Katerina Zachou.
- Curatorial Team -
About BoWB
The Biennale of Western Balkans (BoWB) is a non-profit organisation operating as a biennial festival and year-round project, located in the city of Ioannina, region of Epirus, northwestern Greece. BoWB promotes intangible & natural heritage through art, technology and open knowledge, with the vision to inspire people experiencing tradition anew. BoWB’s mission is to present interdisciplinary art and research that engage living heritage, local and traditional knowledge in transformative, collective and educative ways. BoWB aims to develop inclusive participation in a wide range of social groups and foster a network of transnational and intersectional mobility in Greece and the Western Balkans. BoWB promotes cultural and environmental mindfulness through projects, activities and collaborations that encourage collaborative learning, participatory art and research based on open knowledge, open technologies and the commons, connecting traditional, contemporary and digital cultural practices.
BoWB is an initiative of the History of Art Laboratory of the School of Fine Arts in the University of Ioannina, presented through its main festival every two years, the annual Art Pluriverse Community Science Series and the open-access pluriverse publications.
