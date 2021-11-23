Singer/Songwriter Maggie Baugh Celebrates One Million Streams of Single "Think About Me"

Claire Heinichen (Spotify), Maggie Baugh, Rachel Whitney (Spotify) Maggie Baugh at The MilkShake Bar Nashville

Hosting Maggie's Milkshake Party

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country singer/songwriter Maggie Baugh celebrated surpassing one million streams on Spotify of her infectious single, “Think About Me,” with a party and performance at Gracie’s Milkshake Bar, complete with signature “Maggie Milkshake” created for the event.

Rachel Whitney, Head of Editorial for Spotify Nashville, shared, "We found Maggie’s song, and I remember listening to it, and I was like, ‘If there’s a better country song, I haven't heard it.’ Girl, you did it. It’s so beautiful, congratulations!”

Also in attendance were Claire Heinichen (Spotify), Lisa Smoot (Jerry Duncan Promotions), Alejandro Medina ("Think About Me" co-writer), Sol Littlefield (producer), Whit Wright (pedal steel, Thomas Rhett), Kate Richardson (Richlynn Group), Lynn Tinsey (Richlynn Group), and Melissa Bollea (Rhyme Partners), in addition to family and friends.

“I owe a ‘thank you’ to so many people for helping me reach my first one million streams. I still feel like someone needs to pinch me!” Maggie Baugh gushed. “Thank you to everyone who has streamed and added ‘Think About Me’ to their playlists! Big thank you to Rachel Whitney, Miller Guth, and everyone at Spotify for believing in ‘Think About Me’ and adding it to your editorial playlists. I am so grateful for you all!”

About Maggie:

21-year old Maggie Baugh’s viral single, "Think About Me" gained her entry into the Spotify Million + club and her current release, "Drinking to the Broken Hearts" is hitting milestones of its very own. After being premiered by People.com, CMT decided to give the video the royal treatment by featuring her on their home page and adding her to their Apple playlist, “CMT Next Women of Country”. CMA followed with their endorsement by adding her to two of their Apple playlists celebrating women. "Drinking to the Broken Hearts" is a soul- gripping track melding raw lyrics, a captivating melody, and, of course, Maggie's striking vocal. Maggie is a sought after touring instrumentalist, sharing the stage with superstars like Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Charlie Daniels, Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Chris Lane, and many more.