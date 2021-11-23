What They’re Reading: The Build Back Better Act Will Help Build Better Lives for American Workers and Families in Communities Across the Country

Last week, House Democrats passed the Build Back Better Act, which would work to create an economy that works for all Americans. A crucial part of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ Build Back Better Agenda, this historic legislation includes provisions that will expand access to child care, fund universal pre-K, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, contribute to our nation’s fight against the climate crisis, and lower costs for the middle class by ensuring that the wealthiest few and corporations are paying their fair share. Here’s a look at what Americans are reading about the Build Back Better Act across the country:

Spectrum News 9 Tampa : Child care provisions in Build Back Better Act could help local families

“For many families, child care costs can be daunting, with thousands of dollars needed each year per child. But relief could be on the way through the Build Back Better Act, which aims to lower those costs significantly through federal funding.” “It’s something single mother Latasha Johnson would welcome. Johnson is a hospice nurse who lives in St. Petersburg. She travels out of her way every workday to bring her 3-year-old daughter to an affordable, yet quality childcare center… the other sacrifice is one many working parents know all too well and that’s the price tag that comes with child care.” “According to the Economic Policy Institute, infant care alone costs about $10,000 in Florida and about $16,000 for both an infant and a 4-year-old. The organization estimates that for the typical Florida family, that’s 30 percent of the household income.” “Help could be on the way, as the Build Back Better Act makes its way through Congress. It will likely include provisions for two years of universal preschool and a plan to cut child care costs based on income. Experts say it would be enough to save the average American Family thousands of dollars each year.”

KESQ News Channel 3 : Healthcare, housing and childcare: How the Build Back Better Act could impact Hispanic communities

“House Democrats have been celebrating the passage of the 1.75 trillion dollar social spending bill. It includes money for expanded Medicare, prescription drug reform, universal Pre-K, and hundreds of billions to fight climate change. It now heads to the Senate.”

The Texas Tribune : How one grandmother fell into the health insurance gap — and why the Build Back Better plan could help cover Texans like her

“Perla Rosalez, an unemployed grandmother in the Rio Grande Valley, stays awake at night worrying about getting sick and leaving the three grandchildren who are under her care. The 50-year-old rations both her medications and the doctor visits she needs to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and COVID-19 because she has no health insurance to help pay for them.” “It's a problem Rosalez and about 770,000 Texans who are living in poverty face each day because they cannot qualify for government help to pay for health care insurance.” “But a provision of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which is being considered by Congress, would fix that loophole through at least 2025. Rosalez and 2.2 million other Americans in her situation would be eligible for free health insurance plans sold through state-run marketplaces for the first time since they were created by the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago…That provision applies only to Texas and 11 other states that refuse to extend health coverage under Medicaid.”

“Most American families are likely to be impacted by something contained within the roughly $2 trillion act. Among other measures, the version of the bill that the House passed includes: universal preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, help with the cost of child care for more families, including some in the middle class, [and] money to bolster affordable housing options and provide rental assistance to low-income households.” “The bill is expected to be paid for by raising taxes on high-income earners and corporations, beefed-up IRS enforcement to find tax cheats and prescription drug savings within Medicare.”

New Mexico Political Report : Build Back Better Act passes U.S. House of Representatives

“Legislation that includes dozens of provisions to address climate change is one step closer to the president’s desk following a near-party-line vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday morning.... The Build Back Better Act would provide funding to support working families, increase access to home ownership and address the climate crisis through increasing renewable energy and addressing emissions from the oil and gas sector.”

FOX 8 Greensboro : BUILD BACK BETTER: How does the bill affect North Carolina?

“The bill provides funds for a variety of initiatives related to education, child care, medical coverage for seniors and climate change incentives.” “The child tax credit that was expanded in the COVID-19 relief act would be continued through 2022…Ednc.org reported earlier this year that 92% of children under 18 years old — about 2.09 million children statewide — could benefit from the expansion and that an estimated 137,000 children younger than 18 across the state could be lifted above the poverty line.”

“A number of provisions in the legislation would directly help families, such as extending the Child Tax Credit. The credit went into effect during the last round of pandemic aid from Congress, providing cash directly to families monthly.” “Loren Naldoza, legislative and communications manager for Neighborhood Partnerships, a housing and economic policy organization in Oregon, said the child tax credit would be hugely beneficial to Oregon families.” “‘That money goes directly to putting food on the table,’ Naldoza outlined. ‘Taking care of your children, paying for things that you would have to decide to put on the back burner; important things like your electricity bill this month.’” “Naldoza pointed out efforts to make housing affordable are important, as well. The Build Back Better Act would invest $208 million in Oregon through the National Housing Trust Fund.”

“The massive $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, which was passed by the House Friday and now heads to the Senate, include funds that some in Wisconsin are hoping could be put towards climate action. The Build Back Better Act includes $30 billion to be put towards an organization called the Civilian Climate Corps (CCC).” “It's money that would be used to ‘train and inspire’ the next generation of clean energy and conservation leaders, over 300,000, who would help tackle climate change in their own communities.” “‘It can also involve young people in environmental protection and motivate us and make us feel like we are actually making a difference and we are empowered to fight against the climate crisis,’ said Molly Larson, a student activist who says the CCC would offer good-paying jobs to young people passionate about tackling climate change.”