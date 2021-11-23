What They’re Reading: The Build Back Better Act Will Help Build Better Lives for American Workers and Families in Communities Across the Country
Spectrum News 9 Tampa: Child care provisions in Build Back Better Act could help local families
“It’s something single mother Latasha Johnson would welcome. Johnson is a hospice nurse who lives in St. Petersburg. She travels out of her way every workday to bring her 3-year-old daughter to an affordable, yet quality childcare center… the other sacrifice is one many working parents know all too well and that’s the price tag that comes with child care.”
“According to the Economic Policy Institute, infant care alone costs about $10,000 in Florida and about $16,000 for both an infant and a 4-year-old. The organization estimates that for the typical Florida family, that’s 30 percent of the household income.”
“Help could be on the way, as the Build Back Better Act makes its way through Congress. It will likely include provisions for two years of universal preschool and a plan to cut child care costs based on income. Experts say it would be enough to save the average American Family thousands of dollars each year.”
“House Democrats have been celebrating the passage of the 1.75 trillion dollar social spending bill. It includes money for expanded Medicare, prescription drug reform, universal Pre-K, and hundreds of billions to fight climate change. It now heads to the Senate.”The Texas Tribune: How one grandmother fell into the health insurance gap — and why the Build Back Better plan could help cover Texans like her
“It's a problem Rosalez and about 770,000 Texans who are living in poverty face each day because they cannot qualify for government help to pay for health care insurance.”
“But a provision of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which is being considered by Congress, would fix that loophole through at least 2025. Rosalez and 2.2 million other Americans in her situation would be eligible for free health insurance plans sold through state-run marketplaces for the first time since they were created by the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago…That provision applies only to Texas and 11 other states that refuse to extend health coverage under Medicaid.”
“The bill is expected to be paid for by raising taxes on high-income earners and corporations, beefed-up IRS enforcement to find tax cheats and prescription drug savings within Medicare.”
“Legislation that includes dozens of provisions to address climate change is one step closer to the president’s desk following a near-party-line vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday morning.... The Build Back Better Act would provide funding to support working families, increase access to home ownership and address the climate crisis through increasing renewable energy and addressing emissions from the oil and gas sector.”FOX 8 Greensboro: BUILD BACK BETTER: How does the bill affect North Carolina?
“The child tax credit that was expanded in the COVID-19 relief act would be continued through 2022…Ednc.org reported earlier this year that 92% of children under 18 years old — about 2.09 million children statewide — could benefit from the expansion and that an estimated 137,000 children younger than 18 across the state could be lifted above the poverty line.”
“Loren Naldoza, legislative and communications manager for Neighborhood Partnerships, a housing and economic policy organization in Oregon, said the child tax credit would be hugely beneficial to Oregon families.”
“‘That money goes directly to putting food on the table,’ Naldoza outlined. ‘Taking care of your children, paying for things that you would have to decide to put on the back burner; important things like your electricity bill this month.’”
“Naldoza pointed out efforts to make housing affordable are important, as well. The Build Back Better Act would invest $208 million in Oregon through the National Housing Trust Fund.”
“It's money that would be used to ‘train and inspire’ the next generation of clean energy and conservation leaders, over 300,000, who would help tackle climate change in their own communities.”
“‘It can also involve young people in environmental protection and motivate us and make us feel like we are actually making a difference and we are empowered to fight against the climate crisis,’ said Molly Larson, a student activist who says the CCC would offer good-paying jobs to young people passionate about tackling climate change.”
“Edlund said she’s currently down 55 staffers, nearly one-sixth of what would be her total workforce. Biden’s Build Back Better Act includes $150 billion toward Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services, HCBS, and for better wages to address the staffing shortage.”