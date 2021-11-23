Hoyer Announces the Hiring of Senior Counsel Jamie Jackson

“I am so excited that Jamie is joining our team,”. “She already has a proven record of serving the House, particularly during her time with the Armed Services Committee, where she earned respect from staff and Members on both sides of the aisle. She’s built strong relationships across the Democratic Caucus as well as with House Republicans, the Senate, the Department of Justice, and the White House. Her experience will surely prove to be an asset not only to my staff but to the entire Democratic Caucus, and I look forward to working with her to ensure that the House is promoting justice and accountability under our Democratic leadership.”

Jamie previously served as Security Clearance Counsel for the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Before joining the Biden-Harris Administration, she was Deputy General Counsel to Chairman Adam Smith on the Armed Services Committee. Earlier in her career, she worked in the Obama Administration, for Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, and for Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia. She holds a B.A. and M.Ed. from the University of Virginia and received her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.