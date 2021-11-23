WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) announced today that Jamie Jackson has been hired to serve as Senior Counsel.
“I am so excited that Jamie is joining our team,” Leader Hoyer said. “She already has a proven record of serving the House, particularly during her time with the Armed Services Committee, where she earned respect from staff and Members on both sides of the aisle. She’s built strong relationships across the Democratic Caucus as well as with House Republicans, the Senate, the Department of Justice, and the White House. Her experience will surely prove to be an asset not only to my staff but to the entire Democratic Caucus, and I look forward to working with her to ensure that the House is promoting justice and accountability under our Democratic leadership.”
Jamie previously served as Security Clearance Counsel for the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Before joining the Biden-Harris Administration, she was Deputy General Counsel to Chairman Adam Smith on the Armed Services Committee. Earlier in her career, she worked in the Obama Administration, for Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, and for Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia. She holds a B.A. and M.Ed. from the University of Virginia and received her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.
You just read:
Hoyer Announces the Hiring of Senior Counsel Jamie Jackson
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.