Tustin-based Indecon Builders, Inc. is Midway Through an Impressive expansion for Star Milling Manufacturing Project

Tustin-based Indecon Builders, Inc. is Midway Through an Impressive expansion for the Star Milling Manufacturing Project in Perris, CA.PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indecon Builders, Inc. latest project is a new manufacturing facility expansion for Star Milling Inc. in Perris, CA located on a 6.69-acre site. This new expansion consists of an 81,547 square foot metal building facility with a 9,699 square foot mezzanine that will house Star Milling’s management and (10) ten new loading docks. The new sitework will include the installation of new underground domestic water system, sewer extension, Edison underground system and the installation of new street improvements for both Water Street and Harvill Ave.
The building structure is a prefabricated metal building by Pascal Steel that incorporates 100-foot wide bays and pre-finished metal siding and roof. The onsite construction consists of two (2) new retention basins, curbs and gutters, site concrete paving throughout the parking lot, and extensive landscaping that will enhance the entire site.
Covering Orange County, Inland Empire, and Los Angeles territories, Indecon Builders, Inc. has long been the premier choice as a commercial general contractor with a special focus on comprehensive client services including design-build, development entitlement services, and building renovations. The new site for Star Milling Co. has been a family-owned and operated feed mill for three generations, with a personal commitment to quality and good manufacturing practices.
“My company is a very diverse company and I have been in the Industry for over 30 years. The company has garnished a great following in both the retail sector, industrial, as well as manufacturing through establishing a reputation for solid and proven work while maintaining quality value. When Michael Pulley initially spoke with Paul Cramer and he showed me the whole manufacturing process and the products that Star Milling produced and based on the relationship with Paul, I knew we were the right fit.” Michael Pulley.
Paul Cramer of Star Milling also added, “Indecon is an important full-service solution for our small family-owned manufacturer. They provide the personal touch that we like provide clear explanations and instructions throughout the process, ensuring that we were going to have a great product that we will be able to use and grow into over the next few years.”
About Indecon Builders
Since the last decade, Indecon has prided itself on working in a collaborative fashion, providing value, and delivering long-lasting and solid results. The company is led by its president Michael Pulley who possesses over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, tenant improvements, industrial, and now manufacturing.
