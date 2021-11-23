Department of Economic Development to Accept Public Comments on Proposed Allocation of $12.75M in State Housing Funds

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold a public comment period from November 29 to December 30, 2021, to accept feedback on the proposed 2022 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) for the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

The QAP lays out plans for the distribution of $12.75 million in NAHTF resources. Established in 1996, the NAHTF supports nonprofits and units of local government in their efforts to develop quality, affordable housing units that benefit households at or below 120% of the area median income.

Copies of the proposed QAP will be available on the DED website at http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/grow-your-community/reports-plans/

as of November 29, 2021. Copies can also be requested by contacting Lynn Kohout at 800-426-6505, 402-440-2599 or lynn.kohout@nebraska.gov.

To submit comments, email them to 2022NAHTFQAPPublicComment@nebraska.gov. Comments must be received by 6:00 p.m. CDT on December 30, 2021.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Lynn Kohout at 800-426-6505 or 402-440-2599.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico a PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666 o por telephono a 402-471-3746.